wdet.org
Perception warming to investing in Detroit since bankruptcy
Detroit’s 2013 bankruptcy hurt the city in numerous ways. One of them was by making it harder for the city to attract investment from developers and businesses. Detroit Future City records perceptions of investment interest from people locally and nationally with an annual survey, known as the Detroit Reinvestment Index. The most recent data revealed that more national business leaders see Detroit as an “excellent opportunity” for investment and see “high potential” for investment opportunities over the next five to 10 years.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Eviction filings rising in Detroit
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. A new report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions team finds eviction filings are rising again in Detroit. The team found those filings are on track to return to their pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency programs end. The report says at the city’s current filing rate, 61-thousand tenants will face eviction this year.
wdet.org
Detroit Denim brings sustainable clothing to Midtown
Like many small businesses, Detroit Denim had to make a massive pivot at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a decade of having a storefront, they had to enter the world of online sales. Now, they’re reemerging into a very different climate with a new collaboration with Detroit artist...
wdet.org
Detroit Phoenix Center gives back to the community this month
November is National Runaway Prevention Month, and one local organization is hosting a series of events to help raise awareness in their community. The Detroit Phoenix Center is a nonprofit organization that helps currently homeless and underserved young people in Detroit. On Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m., they’re hosting...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: New plans announced for $1.5 billion project in The District Detroit
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The District Detroit project has a new plan to revive an area of the city just north of downtown. Developers released plans today for the $1.5 billion project to be to be located near Woodward and I-75. Residential units, hotel, office and retail space will be part of the project. Four buildings will be rehabbed, and several will be built as part of the effort by Olympia Development and Related Companies.
wdet.org
A new all-halal Coney Island is open on Detroit’s Eastside
A new Coney Island has opened up in Detroit, just north of Hamtramck. Coney Star Halal offers halal breakfast foods, Coney dogs, corn beef egg rolls and more. Customers order from the counter of the newly-remodeled building with marble-looking floor tile and galactic wallpaper. Halal means that the food is...
wdet.org
Why Democrats may fare better in Lansing in 2023 than they did in 1983
For the first time in four decades, Michigan Democrats will control both legislative chambers and the Governor’s office in Lansing. The last time Democrats controlled Lansing, however, it did not go so well. Dealing with enormous unemployment numbers and a state budget carrying a deficit, they immediately raised taxes. Soon after, recall elections and heightened public displeasure saw them lose their majority. Republican John Engler became the new Senate Majority leader and would later become a three-term governor.
wdet.org
Dearborn fighting rise in overdoses with NARCAN vending machine
Dearborn is fighting an increase in opioid overdoses by making NARCAN free and readily available. The city’s Department of Public Health has put a vending machine containing the overdose-reversal drug inside the train station. Dearborn Department of Health Director, Ali Abazeed, says NARCAN saves lives. “We want people to...
wdet.org
Michigan State Police agree to independent investigation of racial profiling
Last month, the Michigan State Police hired an auditing firm to conduct a “Traffic Enforcement Policy and Program Analysis” as part of a settlement with the ACLU of Michigan. According to the ACLU, MSP data showed that between 2017 and 2019, African Americans were stopped disproportionately by state troopers. The ACLU pushed for the external review as part of a lawsuit where their clients said they faced a 90-minute search of their car without probable cause.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Three Detroit police officers suspended after fatal shooting of Kiazia Miller
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Last week, 27-year-old Kiazia Miller was killed by a Detroit police officer responding to a mental health crisis. Miller recorded the moments leading up to her death. Miller was taking a Facebook Live video as police arrived at her home. Officers were...
