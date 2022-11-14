Detroit’s 2013 bankruptcy hurt the city in numerous ways. One of them was by making it harder for the city to attract investment from developers and businesses. Detroit Future City records perceptions of investment interest from people locally and nationally with an annual survey, known as the Detroit Reinvestment Index. The most recent data revealed that more national business leaders see Detroit as an “excellent opportunity” for investment and see “high potential” for investment opportunities over the next five to 10 years.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO