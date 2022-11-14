ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Police Search For Suspects Involved in Queens Home Invasion

Police are searching for a man involved in an October home invasion robbery in Ozone Park. Police say on October 28th the man entered a 22-year-old woman's apartment and removed property, while another man displayed a gun. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call...
OZONE PARK, NY
PIX11

Mom blasts 'victim blaming' in daughter's mystery death

This story has been corrected to update how Mckenna's body was found. ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — When Deirdre McKenna sat down with PIX11 News Wednesday afternoon, she had two goals in mind: defend her daughter's character and find the man who wheeled Claire McKenna's body on a dolly in the early hours of Oct. 12. "She didn't […]
ASTORIA, NY
NBC New York

NYC Father Accused of Murdering 3-Year-Old Boy

A Queens father has been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old boy who died inside a homeless shelter over the weekend. Police were called to the scene on Queens Boulevard on Sunday night because Shaquan Butler was choking, but officers discovered that the 3-year-old had bruises all over his body. They rushed the unconscious boy to the hospital where doctors say he died from a heart attack and collapsed lung.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop

The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
WOODMERE, NY
Shore News Network

Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Son Stabs 54-Year-Old Mom to Death in Long Island Home: Cops

A 33-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death inside her Deer Park home. Police say Gabriel Cabral visited his mother on Tuesday night. A source with knowledge of the investigation tells NBC New York that he did not feel well and checked himself into Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for a psychiatric evaluation. That same source says he left the hospital, went back to his mother's home, got into an argument with her and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.
BROOKLYN, NY

