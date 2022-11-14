Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Related
NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Woman thrown to ground, punched in face by Brooklyn purse thieves
A woman was thrown to the ground and punched in the face by two thieves in a vicious mugging in Brooklyn, police said. The NYPD released surveillance images Friday of the two suspects they’re searching for in connection with the Nov. 6 attack.
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
Serial rapist sought in attacks on women at Bronx hotel
Police are searching for a sex predator who raped at least two women during meetups at a Bronx hotel. The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a suspect in the assaults at the 7 Days Hotel on Bruckner Boulevard in the Castle Hill section.
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Brooklyn smoke shop worker pistol-whipped in armed robbery
A smoke shop worker was pistol-whipped during a brazen Bedford-Stuyvesant robbery, police said Thursday as they released video of the armed suspects ransacking the store.
Boy violently robbed at Brooklyn bus stop after telling teens he's not in gang
A 15-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed at a Brooklyn bus stop after telling his attackers he’s not in a gang, police said Thursday.
NBC New York
Police Search For Suspects Involved in Queens Home Invasion
Police are searching for a man involved in an October home invasion robbery in Ozone Park. Police say on October 28th the man entered a 22-year-old woman’s apartment and removed property, while another man displayed a gun. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call...
NYPD parking agent attacked after issuing summons: video
According to police, the suspect pushed the agent to the ground and punched him multiples times.
Mom blasts ‘victim blaming’ in daughter’s mystery death
This story has been corrected to update how Mckenna’s body was found. ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — When Deirdre McKenna sat down with PIX11 News Wednesday afternoon, she had two goals in mind: defend her daughter’s character and find the man who wheeled Claire McKenna’s body on a dolly in the early hours of Oct. 12. “She didn’t […]
NEW PHOTOS: 3 sought in face slashing at Bronx subway station
Police on Thursday released new images in connection to the slashing of a 30-year-old man inside a Bronx subway station last week.
NBC New York
NYC Father Accused of Murdering 3-Year-Old Boy
A Queens father has been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old boy who died inside a homeless shelter over the weekend. Police were called to the scene on Queens Boulevard on Sunday night because Shaquan Butler was choking, but officers discovered that the 3-year-old had bruises all over his body. They rushed the unconscious boy to the hospital where doctors say he died from a heart attack and collapsed lung.
Officials demand answers after 3-year-old found dead in Queens shelter
Officials are demanding answers after police found a 3-year-old boy lifeless at a shelter on Sunday night.
Thief snatches phone from young girl's hand in Inwood: police
Police are searching for a phone-snatching thief who targeted an 11-year-old girl in Inwood earlier this month.
longisland.com
NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop
The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing, dismembering Queens mom found in duffel bag: DA
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after admitting to killing a Queens mother whose body was found in a duffel bag in April, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in […]
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
2-year-old dies of starvation after father’s death in New York apartment
A 2-year-old found dead with his deceased father in their New York apartment earlier this year starved to death, authorities have concluded.
Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment
NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Son Stabs 54-Year-Old Mom to Death in Long Island Home: Cops
A 33-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death inside her Deer Park home. Police say Gabriel Cabral visited his mother on Tuesday night. A source with knowledge of the investigation tells NBC New York that he did not feel well and checked himself into Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for a psychiatric evaluation. That same source says he left the hospital, went back to his mother’s home, got into an argument with her and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.
Comments / 1