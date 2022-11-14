ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: School of the Ozarks Boys Basketball

School of the Ozarks boys basketball graduated two starters from last season’s team. One of those two starters was first-team all-conference selection Israel Reynolds. Young players will need to step up to replace the graduated production. “Our success this year will be about how fast our younger kids come...
POINT LOOKOUT, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Diamond Boys Basketball

Diamond boys basketball has a new head coach in Eric Henningsen coming off a 15-win season. The Wildcats graduated both of their all-conference selections including the team’s leading scorer from last season’s team, so Diamond will have to find players to step up and replace the production. Seniors...
DIAMOND, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss

OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Bears cruise past Saint Louis for Beth Cunningham’s first MSU win

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball earned its first victory of the season with a 71-55 win over Saint Louis here Tuesday night. Sophomore Isabelle Delarue’s career-high 18 points and a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double from sophomore Indya Green set the tone for the Lady Bears on the night.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

BYU hits last-second shot to sink the Bears in Provo

PROVO, Utah – A jumper off the glass from Dallin Hall with 1.5 seconds to go lifted Brigham Young to a 66-64 win over visiting Missouri State here Wednesday in a game that featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes before 12,587 fans at Marriott Center. Chance Moore led...
PROVO, UT
933kwto.com

Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight

Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Rain/Snow Mix Tonight, Cold This Week

Rain will mix with, or change to snow, at times tonight. Only some minor accumulation are expected. It will be cold through this week, too. We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTTS

Record Snow In Springfield Monday

(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate

WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
WYANDOTTE, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO

Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kcur.org

Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave

Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy