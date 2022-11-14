Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: School of the Ozarks Boys Basketball
School of the Ozarks boys basketball graduated two starters from last season’s team. One of those two starters was first-team all-conference selection Israel Reynolds. Young players will need to step up to replace the graduated production. “Our success this year will be about how fast our younger kids come...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Diamond Boys Basketball
Diamond boys basketball has a new head coach in Eric Henningsen coming off a 15-win season. The Wildcats graduated both of their all-conference selections including the team’s leading scorer from last season’s team, so Diamond will have to find players to step up and replace the production. Seniors...
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss
OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears cruise past Saint Louis for Beth Cunningham’s first MSU win
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball earned its first victory of the season with a 71-55 win over Saint Louis here Tuesday night. Sophomore Isabelle Delarue’s career-high 18 points and a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double from sophomore Indya Green set the tone for the Lady Bears on the night.
Ozark Sports Zone
BYU hits last-second shot to sink the Bears in Provo
PROVO, Utah – A jumper off the glass from Dallin Hall with 1.5 seconds to go lifted Brigham Young to a 66-64 win over visiting Missouri State here Wednesday in a game that featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes before 12,587 fans at Marriott Center. Chance Moore led...
933kwto.com
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
KYTV
How Springfield crews are prepping the roads before winter weather
Meteorologist Nick Kelly continues to see cold temperatures hold firm through the rest of the week. However, he does see a warm up through the weekend and some possible rain chances as we approach Thanksgiving next week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Rain/Snow Mix Tonight, Cold This Week
Rain will mix with, or change to snow, at times tonight. Only some minor accumulation are expected. It will be cold through this week, too. We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast...
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
KYTV
Green Forest, Ark. leaders, explain why storms sirens did not sound during recent tornado
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - At the Green Forest City Council meeting Monday, multiple residents spoke about concerns with the tornado siren system not sounding during a tornado on November 4. The National Weather Services confirmed the storm as an EF-1 and dealt significant property damage but did cause any...
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
KYTV
Springfield Public Works prepares for first snow of the season, says will not early pre-treat roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says to be extra vigilant Monday night. Whether it’s a dusting or several inches of snow, the highway patrol says winter weather will affect travel. Springfield Public Works hopes its efforts will help ease some of the impacts as well...
Local Springfield family donates Christmas tree for the Park Central Square
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 30-foot-tall spruce tree was put up at the Park Central Square in Springfield in time for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the communication coordinator for the City of Springfield, Kristen Milam, the reason they chose a spruce tree […]
