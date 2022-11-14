ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YKa2_0jADPzNx00

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Soap opera star John Aniston has died.

The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for more than three decades, died Friday. He was 89.

Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, shared the news alongside a tribute Monday on Instagram.

"Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston," the Friends actress wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit."

John Aniston was born on the Greek island of Crete in 1933. His family soon moved to Pennsylvania, where he started acting in high school and attended Penn State University.

Aniston established his career in soap operas in the 1970s and '80s, appearing in Love of Life and Search for Tomorrow. He first appeared on Days of Our Lives as the character Eric Richards in 1970 and made his debut as Victor in 1985.

The actor had two children, daughter Jennifer Aniston with his first wife, Nancy Dow, and son Alex Aniston with his second wife, Sherry Rooney. He also raised Dow's son John from her previous marriage.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Comments / 38

NoOneKnowsMe
4d ago

Jennifer, I am so sorry for the lost of your dad. I love what you wrote, it brought tears to my eyes. I still have both my parents and I know that one day that is coming one day. I always ask myself how will I handle it. I had a stillborn son when I was 8 months, 38 yrs. ago and every Nov. 18th it is always there in my mind the whole holiday season. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I want you to know I watch Friends a lot to had the time to laugh and get me through the hard times. God Bless🙏😪💐

Reply
8
Guest
4d ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. I watched him play Victor on DOOL since the very first show he appeared on. I loved his character. There will always be one Victor… and that is Mr. Aniston. May he rest in peace

Reply
5
Deidra Greer
3d ago

I didn't know that he was her father my condolences goes out to Jennifer and the rest of his family and friends and may he Rest In Peace

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Insider

Matthew Perry says it was 'devastating' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of 'Friends'

Matthew Perry said that it was "devastating" when "Friends" costar Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of the hit sitcom. In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry detailed his rise to fame and years-long struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. The actor most notably played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
TODAY.com

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma celebrates Demi Moore’s 60th birthday: ‘We love you inside and out’

Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, sent a special shoutout to Demi Moore in honor of her 60th birthday. On Nov. 9. Emma Heming Willis shared a photo in her Instagram story showing her and her husband — who was married to Moore from 1987 until 2000 and shares three daughters with her — posing with copies of Moore’s 2019 memoir, “Inside Out,” in front of their faces.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
DoYouRemember?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena’s Latest Body Transformation Amazes Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s second son Joseph Baena is a combination of talents and good genes. The 25-year-old was a contestant on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars. Joseph surprised his fans with his dance steps on the show, and many viewers were wowed at how he could perfectly make some moves despite muscular restrictions from his body-building journey, which is supposed to reduce his flexibility. However, he was eliminated from the show on the ‘prom night’ episode.
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Love Child Joseph Baena Posts Rare Photo With Actor After Sunday Bike Ride

Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child posted a rare photo with the actor, showing the father-son duo on a bike ride together, RadarOnline.com has learned. Schwarzenegger had a longtime affair with his former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, and they secretly welcomed Joseph Baena in October 1997. The Instagram snap captured a never-seen-before moment of the pair, who have built a strong relationship since the news of Schwarzenegger's affair broke in 2011. Wearing a black pullover and short grey gym shorts, Baena looked like the spitting image of his famous bodybuilder father. Schwarzenegger looked laid back and ready for the bike ride in...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
478K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy