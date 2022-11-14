CIA Director Bill Burns meets with Russian counterpart

Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin on Monday to discuss Ukraine , according to reports.

Burns met with Naryshkin in Ankara, Turkey, to discuss efforts to manage nuclear and other risks and Americans detained in Russia. The meeting was not to discuss any prospect of negotiations toward a settlement in the war with Ukraine, a National Security Council spokesperson told the New York Times .

The sit-down follows reports of a split among the president’s advisers about Ukraine’s position in the war against Russia and whether Ukrainian leaders should pursue a negotiated settlement.

It also follows a visit this month by President Joe Biden ’s national security adviser to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Biden on Monday said the United States would not engage in any negotiation, repeating that no decision about Ukraine would be made without Ukraine. He called Russian forces’ withdrawal from Kherson a “significant victory.”

An NSC spokesperson did not respond to a request seeking comment.