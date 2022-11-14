ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar

The original Miracle location at New York City's Mace bar.

Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave.

Miracle , a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?"


There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.

The idea for Miracle was born in 2014, when founder Greg Boehm decided to flip the switch on his up-and-coming Manhattan cocktail bar, Mace, and transform the space into an over-the-top holiday experience with decorations so extravagant it's sure to make patrons feel like they're stepping right into a Hallmark Christmas movie. From this experience, Boehm decided to expand his celebration of the season to every corner of the globe.

"From a bartender's perspective, the program is super bartender-friendly. And not only are the drinks great, the money is even better," a testimonial from Dylan March, a bartender at the Courtesy, said. "We exponentially grew our numbers, sales and tips. Can't wait to do it again next year."


Reservations for each Miracle location can be made by contacting each location directly. More information can be found through the Miracle's website .

Trust us, there's no place like Miracle for the holidays.

ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

