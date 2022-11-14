Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar

Universal Orlando are expanding their annual Mardi Gras celebrations with a new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, debuting next year. Who needs the French Quarter, anyway? The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, a separately ticketed add-on to park admission, offers you the chance to hop up on a float and toss beads to the hoi polloi on the ground (and don't get any funny ideas about those transactions). After you've worked up a hearty appetite from all that bead-volleying, you can partake of a three-course dinner from one of four park restaurants: the Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille. This Experience be available from Feb. 4-April 16, 2023, the entirety of this year's Mardi Gras festivities at Universal.

