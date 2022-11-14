Read full article on original website
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
Historic Charleston Foundation
We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
First hundred families get free turkey at Park Circle charity event Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Park Circle Cares is hosting a distribution of wholesome produce for the community on Saturday, Nov. 19. The first one hundred families that arrive will receive a free turkey. The distribution is held on the west side of the parking lot of the North...
Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students
A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
Charlamagne Tha God to host 9th annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley HS Saturday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the season of giving. Charlamagne Tha God and Third Eye Awareness are hosting their ninth annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley High School Saturday, Nov. 19. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 406 W. Main Street, in the student parking...
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
10 Dorchester Paws senior pets in need of home in Adopt a Senior Pet Month
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Dorchester Paws is housing ten furry friends that desperately need a loving family to take them in. Dorchester Paws said senior pets have trouble adjusting to a sheltered environment. The seniors available for adoption are as follows:...
Blessing of water & grounds to be held Wednesday for International African American Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Presiding Bishop Rev. Michael Curry is set to lead a "Blessing of the Water and Sacred Ground” for the International African American Museum Wednesday evening. The public worship service is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave....
Bring Them Home: 'Secrets in the Swamp' explores the story of a missing mother & daughter
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One of the most bizarre missing persons cases in the Lowcountry involves a mother and daughter. They vanished nearly a year apart, from almost the same location-- a large plantation in Berkeley County. Over the years, law enforcement officers have determined there's no doubt they're connected.
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
Young women at Lowcountry school overcoming societal expectations
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Young women are moving into male-dominated industries. According to the Department of Labor, roughly 9% of U.S. construction workers are women. The Dorchester County Career and Technology Center is working on changing that, ensuring young girls feel comfortable taking any opportunities coming their way.
Charleston International Airport's travel tips for Thanksgiving holiday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Next week is the week of Thanksgiving – a time for everyone to reflect on what they are thankful for, and a time for many to pack their luggage and hop on a plane. In an effort to make travelers' experiences at the...
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
Holly Hill receives $50,000 for new police cars
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Town of Holly Hill has received a $50,000 community facilities grant from the USDA that will help fund two new police cars. Chief Joshua Detter says this is part of the town's plan to stay one step ahead of projected growth in the county with new subdivisions being built.
Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
BCSD releases video of new superintendent discussing transitional period in district
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County School District released a video Friday morning narrated by newly appointed superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon. The video, which was sent to BCSD staff members on Thursday, comes after a turbulent period in the district. On Tuesday, BCSD's new school board voted to...
