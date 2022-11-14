ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
Historic Charleston Foundation

We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students

A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
Young women at Lowcountry school overcoming societal expectations

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Young women are moving into male-dominated industries. According to the Department of Labor, roughly 9% of U.S. construction workers are women. The Dorchester County Career and Technology Center is working on changing that, ensuring young girls feel comfortable taking any opportunities coming their way.
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
Holly Hill receives $50,000 for new police cars

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Town of Holly Hill has received a $50,000 community facilities grant from the USDA that will help fund two new police cars. Chief Joshua Detter says this is part of the town's plan to stay one step ahead of projected growth in the county with new subdivisions being built.
Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
