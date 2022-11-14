CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]

