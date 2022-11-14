ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County

By Drew Taylor
ANNISTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report.

Alabama man accused of sexually exploiting 10-year-old girl

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning.

Police reported that the two suspects are men who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in Southside Monday morning. Officers believe the men are armed and fled into the woods.

As of Tuesday morning, police report that both suspects have now been captured and are in police custody. No identities or charges have been announced.

