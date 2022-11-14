ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Current Publishing

Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County

Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Christkindlmarkt brings new holiday offerings to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt for 2022 opens for the 2022 holiday season on Saturday around the ice rink on Carter Green with new food and gift options in addition to the traditional German offerings that have become favorites since 2017, when the market debuted. New food options.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Marc Anthony to perform for 1st time in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Singer-songwriter Marc Anthony's VIVIENDO Tour includes his first-ever stop in Indiana. Anthony will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Christmas at the Zoo kicks off 54th year Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo. Christmas at the Zoo, presented by CareSource, begins Saturday, Nov. 19 and goes through Dec. 30, except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas at the Zoo activities take place from 5 p.m. to 9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials

Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foodgressing.com

Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world

ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
cityoflawrence.org

FREE Milkweed Seeds at Lawrence Government Center

Lawrence citizens can help the monarch butterfly population by picking up FREE Milkweed seeds from the Government Center and planting them this winter (best time to plant is between November and January.) The milkweed plant is essential to monarch butterflies because it's their main source of food. The FREE seeds are available in the Parks Department office, 9001 E 59th St, Indianapolis, IN 46216, Suite 203.
LAWRENCE, IN
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

