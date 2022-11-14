Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Noblesville actor lands dream gig
Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
Indianapolis trio hosting 5th annual sneaker convention in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's biggest shoe conventions is back, but at a new location in Hamilton County. On Sunday, three young men from the west side of Indianapolis will be hosting their fifth sneaker convention, hoping to draw in hundreds of sneaker lovers from all over. Central...
Holiday-themed scares coming to south Indianapolis haunted house
INDIANAPOLIS — Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers are celebrating the holiday season on the south side of Indianapolis. Nightmare on Edgewood, located at 1959 S. Meridian St., near West Raymond Street, is reopening Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The full-contact haunted...
Trevor Noah comedy tour coming to Indianapolis in May 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Trevor Noah is heading back on the road in 2023, with a stop planned in Indianapolis. "The Daily Show" host will perform at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Wednesday, May 10. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
WTHR
'Second' is fifth new exhibit this year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is now showcasing race car drivers who finished in second place in the Indy 500. We got a preview Thursday of the new exhibit called "Second". The exhibit spans the history of finishing second, with 43 drivers from the early 1900s...
Christkindlmarkt brings new holiday offerings to Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt for 2022 opens for the 2022 holiday season on Saturday around the ice rink on Carter Green with new food and gift options in addition to the traditional German offerings that have become favorites since 2017, when the market debuted. New food options.
Marc Anthony to perform for 1st time in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Singer-songwriter Marc Anthony's VIVIENDO Tour includes his first-ever stop in Indiana. Anthony will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 8...
Christmas at the Zoo kicks off 54th year Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo. Christmas at the Zoo, presented by CareSource, begins Saturday, Nov. 19 and goes through Dec. 30, except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas at the Zoo activities take place from 5 p.m. to 9...
Man with terminal cancer connects with others through ink at Plainfield tattoo shop
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man from Toledo made memories with Hoosiers at a Plainfield tattoo shop. Don Caskey’s body is telling a story. “They’re all for different reasons," Caskey said. "I’ve got some tattoos that were just nonstop laughter for three hours because it was ridiculous tattoos for fun. I’ve got tattoos for heart-wrenching reasons too.”
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
indyschild.com
Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials
Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
cbs4indy.com
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
woodworkingnetwork.com
Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world
ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
cityoflawrence.org
FREE Milkweed Seeds at Lawrence Government Center
Lawrence citizens can help the monarch butterfly population by picking up FREE Milkweed seeds from the Government Center and planting them this winter (best time to plant is between November and January.) The milkweed plant is essential to monarch butterflies because it's their main source of food. The FREE seeds are available in the Parks Department office, 9001 E 59th St, Indianapolis, IN 46216, Suite 203.
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's...
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing. The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street. The winning Powerball numbers...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0