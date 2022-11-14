Read full article on original website
Chris Hemsworth Said He's Taking "Some Time Off" After Discovering He's Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer's Disease
Chris said a discovery about his health "really triggered something in [him] to want to take some time off."
'I am eternally grateful': Ellen Pompeo sends message to 'Grey's Anatomy' fans ahead of departure
LOS ANGELES -- Ellen Pompeo addressed her departure from "Grey's Anatomy" in a social media post dedicated to the show's fans on Thursday. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" the actress, 53, wrote in an Instagram post.
'Fleishman is in Trouble' is drama-filled satire on modern marriage, dating
A new FX series takes a look at what it's like to be recently divorced in Manhattan at a time when dating apps are popular. A 41-year-old doctor has plenty of new opportunities, but the title of this series, "Fleishman is in Trouble," suggests that all will not go well for him.
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
