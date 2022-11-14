Here’s how your local police department is spending its share of $70M in police grants: Stimulus Watch

Read full article on original website
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, for the second week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Overall, Ohio improved with 73 counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread. It was the most Ohio...
Orange Schools students collect over $2,000 in change to help U.S. veterans
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Moreland Hills Elementary School is making change to make a difference. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade and their families recently collected more than $2,000 in loose change to donate to Honor Flight Cleveland as part of the Coins for Courage drive, according to a news release from the Orange City School District.
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio teachers pension board member to ask for return of $10 million in bonuses
A new member of the State Teachers Retirement System board is demanding the return of $10 million in bonuses that he said were improperly awarded to STRS staff members.
Ohio adds 15,700 jobs in October but unemployment rates ticks up to 4.2%
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio gained jobs in October, but saw an uptick in unemployment and less people in the labor force. The state added 15,700 jobs, bringing total employment to 5,509,400 jobs in October, from a revised 5,493,700 in September, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported Friday. The employment rate in October was 4.2%, up from 4% in September.
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
Loose horse, dog and swan keep officers busy: Russell Township Police Blotter
A motorist called police after seeing a loose horse in the road at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 4. An officer found the horse and secured it. The owner was located and retrieved the errant animal. Animal assistance: Chillicothe Road. An officer was requested to check on a swan near the road...
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
Pothole damage? Here’s how to get reimbursed in Northeast Ohio
With the cold winter weather back in Northeast Ohio, drivers are already dealing with potholes causing some serious damage. So, how can drivers get reimbursed for the damages?
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI law after losing daughter to drunk driver
ASHEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family who lost their daughter to a drunk driver is now working to pass legislation in her honor. Liv’s law would create harsher penalties for repeat drunk drivers who cause deadly crashes. Olivia Wright, 22, known as Liv, was hit and killed by a...
Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick.
Google will pay $391M to Ohio, other states to settle claims it misled users about tracking their location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Ohio and 39 other states to settle an investigation into the tech giant tracking of users’ locations even when they attempted to turn off the tracking feature in their account settings. The $391.5 million settlement, announced...
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
Analysis: Ohio GOP launches a power grab over public education. They're likely to succeed
Do you know what one-party control of government in Ohio really means?. If the Republicans' veto-proof super-majority in the Ohio General Assembly sees any corner of state or local government that does not totally align with their view of the world, they will step in and crush it. They will steamroll over it and make it disappear.
Ohio House passes enhanced distracted driving law; bill moves to state senate
Legislation is finally moving forward at the Ohio statehouse that would crack down on distracted driving. The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday.
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
