‘He’s a phenomenal young player’ - Timberwolves relieved to escape Darius Garland’s fourth-quarter avalanche and 51-point night

By Robert Fenbers, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Gilmour on guard after historic run: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Fresh off its first run to the state finals since 1992, Gilmour might have fit the mold of Cinderella last March. The trio of guards Adisa Molton II, Brandon Rose and Dorjan Flowers have developed a reputation of being one of the toughest outs in the Division II tournament, upsetting favored Warrensville Heights in the 2020 district tournament and then taking down Buchtel last season in the district finals on their way to Dayton.
GATES MILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio girls basketball Top 25: Preseason rankings, team previews for the 2022-23 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time last year’s girls basketball season was over, it almost could have been called a return to normalcy. Early in the season there were lots of interruptions due to the pandemic, but by February games were mostly played as scheduled. It was a welcome respite. There also were lots of successes along the way for the players and teams in Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Inside-out combo is Brecksville’s starting point: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

GATES MILLS, Ohio — “No noise” is the slogan at Brecksville-Broadview Heights. After winning its first 18 games last season, the Bees shocked St. Edward on the road and finished off an undefeated run in the Suburban League for a memorable season. Junior point guard Luke Skaljac and senior post Chase Garito return from that team as one of the area’s top one-two punches to give the Bees an inside-out presence.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns’ Greg Newsome II ruled out of Bills game with concussion after colliding with teammate in Friday’s practice

BEREA, Ohio -- Friday practices have not been kind to Browns starting cornerback Greg Newsome II, specifically in regard to concussions. He collided with a teammate during the indoor session on Friday and was later ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bills at Detroit’s Ford Field -- where it was relocated because of the massive snowstorm in Buffalo -- with a concussion. The Browns moved practice inside Friday because they’ll play in a dome, and it can be tight quarters inside the fieldhouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns lose Greg Newsome II but David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are back: Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Detroit on Sunday to play the Bills at Ford Field. The game was moved from Buffalo due to the snowstorm this weekend. There’s some bad news to start the weekend as cornerback Greg Newsome II collided with a teammate and is out with a concussion. The bad news comes with some good as David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are slated to make their returns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks call up defenseman Ian Mitchell, who will make his season debut Saturday: ‘I’m hoping never to leave now’

The Chicago Blackhawks on Friday called up defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs. Mitchell, 23, provides a reinforcement after some shaky performances among the Hawks’ young defensemen lately, particularly during a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. The Hawks sent Alec Regula to Rockford on Thursday and have benched Caleb Jones indefinitely. Filip Roos also draws back ...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

