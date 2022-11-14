‘He’s a phenomenal young player’ - Timberwolves relieved to escape Darius Garland’s fourth-quarter avalanche and 51-point night

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense crumbles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks in 113-98 loss
MILWAUKEE -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost their way. Despite a blistering start, the kind required on the road against one of the league’s title favorites, the Cavs got demolished by the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, 113-98. The Cleveland losing streak is now five after racing to an impressive...
Gilmour on guard after historic run: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
GATES MILLS, Ohio — Fresh off its first run to the state finals since 1992, Gilmour might have fit the mold of Cinderella last March. The trio of guards Adisa Molton II, Brandon Rose and Dorjan Flowers have developed a reputation of being one of the toughest outs in the Division II tournament, upsetting favored Warrensville Heights in the 2020 district tournament and then taking down Buchtel last season in the district finals on their way to Dayton.
From junkyard dogs to ‘fat cats’: How Cavaliers lost their way and why J.B. Bickerstaff is hinting at lineup changes
MILWAUKEE -- For more than 30 minutes after the final buzzer sounded on a fifth straight loss, Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff addressed the team inside the visitor’s locker room at Fiserv Forum. It was time for a lengthy heart-to-heart. This postgame conversation lasted much longer than usual, causing...
Northeast Ohio girls basketball Top 25: Preseason rankings, team previews for the 2022-23 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time last year’s girls basketball season was over, it almost could have been called a return to normalcy. Early in the season there were lots of interruptions due to the pandemic, but by February games were mostly played as scheduled. It was a welcome respite. There also were lots of successes along the way for the players and teams in Northeast Ohio.
Inside-out combo is Brecksville’s starting point: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
GATES MILLS, Ohio — “No noise” is the slogan at Brecksville-Broadview Heights. After winning its first 18 games last season, the Bees shocked St. Edward on the road and finished off an undefeated run in the Suburban League for a memorable season. Junior point guard Luke Skaljac and senior post Chase Garito return from that team as one of the area’s top one-two punches to give the Bees an inside-out presence.
Browns’ Greg Newsome II ruled out of Bills game with concussion after colliding with teammate in Friday’s practice
BEREA, Ohio -- Friday practices have not been kind to Browns starting cornerback Greg Newsome II, specifically in regard to concussions. He collided with a teammate during the indoor session on Friday and was later ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bills at Detroit’s Ford Field -- where it was relocated because of the massive snowstorm in Buffalo -- with a concussion. The Browns moved practice inside Friday because they’ll play in a dome, and it can be tight quarters inside the fieldhouse.
Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
Browns lose Greg Newsome II but David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are back: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Detroit on Sunday to play the Bills at Ford Field. The game was moved from Buffalo due to the snowstorm this weekend. There’s some bad news to start the weekend as cornerback Greg Newsome II collided with a teammate and is out with a concussion. The bad news comes with some good as David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are slated to make their returns.
Chicago Blackhawks call up defenseman Ian Mitchell, who will make his season debut Saturday: ‘I’m hoping never to leave now’
The Chicago Blackhawks on Friday called up defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs. Mitchell, 23, provides a reinforcement after some shaky performances among the Hawks’ young defensemen lately, particularly during a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. The Hawks sent Alec Regula to Rockford on Thursday and have benched Caleb Jones indefinitely. Filip Roos also draws back ...
Perry rekindling its postseason magic: OHSAA football Division V regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry has already won 21 football games in coach Bob Gecewich’s two years. Perhaps that shouldn’t be a surprise, considering the Pirates have become accustomed to deep playoff runs. They made the Division IV state semifinals in 2016 and have a chance to do it again.
Michigan, USC and the most intriguing teams as playoff contenders narrow to 9: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive into the two playoff contenders that are most in the mix and that we maybe have thought the least about -- Michigan and USC. Both teams know exactly who they are...
Want a break from the Browns? Why not read this about the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Manager of the Year: Terry Francona. Four Gold Glove winners: Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, Andres Gimenez and Shane Bieber. No. 3 in Rookie of the Year voting: Kwan. Major League saves leader: Emmanuel Clase. Baseball’s Secret Superstar: Jose Ramirez, who also won a Silver Slugger Award....
Watch Jacoby Brissett and other Browns practice indoors as they prepare for the Bills at Detroit’s Ford Field
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, David Njoku and other Browns practice indoors Friday in preparation for their 1 p.m. game against the Bills Sunday at Detroit’s Ford Field. The game was moved inside to the dome because of the massive snowstorm in Buffalo and...
