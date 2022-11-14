ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

What’s in a name: St. Louis CITY SC and St. Louis CITY2

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of fans braved freezing temperatures to witness history Wednesday night; the first professional soccer game at CITYPARK in Downtown St. Louis. St. Louis CITY2 hosted Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen for the opening home match at CITYPARK, a 3-0 loss on the scoreboard, but a sweet victory years-in-the-making for the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Mama Cat is feeding St. Louis, one plate at a time

Cathy Daniels – better known as “Mama Cat” – began the nonprofit PotBangerz in 2014 to provide home-cooked meals to those in need. When she was a little girl growing up in New York City, Daniels learned firsthand about the joy of cooking and community from her parents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gbhsblueandgold.com

St. Louis shooting devastates community

Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning

A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building

One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

