Maplewood, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys banner season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team enjoyed a great run this season. The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, lost to Waldwick, 6-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state semifinals at Watsessing Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to finish with a 9-9-3 record.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Slavoj Žižek returns to Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Slavoj Žižek, the internationally renowned academic whom the Chronicle of Higher Education famously dubbed “the Elvis of cultural theory,” returned to Seton Hall University in early November for a public event titled “An Evening with Slavoj Žižek: Why Do We Enjoy Feeling Ashamed?”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield holds its first veterans resource fair

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The first-ever Bloomfield Veterans Resource Fair was held Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Bloomfield High School lobby. The event was sponsored by the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department, under the auspices of its subcommittee for veterans. Department Director Michael L. Sceurman said the subcommittee...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley Township honors its veterans, names DeNotaris Veteran of the Year

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley community showed its support of the veterans who have served this great nation, especially those who reside in the township, with its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. A highlight of this year’s ceremony included the presentation of the 2022 Veteran of...
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Ironbound Academy Elementary School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 5, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and members of the Newark Board of Education celebrated the opening of Ironbound Academy Elementary School, making it the eighth new school the district has opened since its return to local control in 2018. The opening...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ features public affairs, health commissioner

NUTLEY, NJ — The November episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Department of Public Affairs and Health Commissioner John V. Kelly III. Kelly discusses many of his department’s initiatives and programs, including the Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau, the newly created Nutley Cultural Inclusion and Diversity Council, and his plans to expand mental health services. The commissioner also shares his thoughts on the future of Nutley and much more.
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield awarded Smart Growth Award for Lion Gate Park/Urban Wetland project

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Smart Growth Award for its Lion Gate Park and Urban Wetland Floodplain Creation project, according to a Nov. 12 press release from the township. Presented by the nonprofit environmental organization New Jersey Future, the award honors groundbreaking redevelopment projects that contribute to making New Jersey communities sustainable, equitable and strong.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots

When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Beach Radio

New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash on Route 9 northbound in Middlesex County. The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 south of Route 673 in Old Bridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The severity of the injuries was...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Local convenience store owner continues Indian art traditions

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Roopa Raja, owner of Raja’s Deli on Washington Avenue in Belleville, practices rangoli, a traditional Indian art form in which the artist creates patterns on the floor or a tabletop using powders, which can be from rocks and sand, spices, flower petals, and more. “No...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ

