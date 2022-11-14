Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team finishes as state runner-up, ends great season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team came so close to winning the state championship. Though the Mountaineers came up short in a penalty-kick shootout, head coach Doug Nevins’ team certainly can be proud of its great run and season. West Orange and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys banner season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team enjoyed a great run this season. The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, lost to Waldwick, 6-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state semifinals at Watsessing Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to finish with a 9-9-3 record.
essexnewsdaily.com
Slavoj Žižek returns to Seton Hall University
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Slavoj Žižek, the internationally renowned academic whom the Chronicle of Higher Education famously dubbed “the Elvis of cultural theory,” returned to Seton Hall University in early November for a public event titled “An Evening with Slavoj Žižek: Why Do We Enjoy Feeling Ashamed?”
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield holds its first veterans resource fair
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The first-ever Bloomfield Veterans Resource Fair was held Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Bloomfield High School lobby. The event was sponsored by the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department, under the auspices of its subcommittee for veterans. Department Director Michael L. Sceurman said the subcommittee...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Township honors its veterans, names DeNotaris Veteran of the Year
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley community showed its support of the veterans who have served this great nation, especially those who reside in the township, with its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. A highlight of this year’s ceremony included the presentation of the 2022 Veteran of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ironbound Academy Elementary School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 5, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and members of the Newark Board of Education celebrated the opening of Ironbound Academy Elementary School, making it the eighth new school the district has opened since its return to local control in 2018. The opening...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ features public affairs, health commissioner
NUTLEY, NJ — The November episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Department of Public Affairs and Health Commissioner John V. Kelly III. Kelly discusses many of his department’s initiatives and programs, including the Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau, the newly created Nutley Cultural Inclusion and Diversity Council, and his plans to expand mental health services. The commissioner also shares his thoughts on the future of Nutley and much more.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield awarded Smart Growth Award for Lion Gate Park/Urban Wetland project
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Smart Growth Award for its Lion Gate Park and Urban Wetland Floodplain Creation project, according to a Nov. 12 press release from the township. Presented by the nonprofit environmental organization New Jersey Future, the award honors groundbreaking redevelopment projects that contribute to making New Jersey communities sustainable, equitable and strong.
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots
When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey
Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash on Route 9 northbound in Middlesex County. The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 south of Route 673 in Old Bridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The severity of the injuries was...
essexnewsdaily.com
Local convenience store owner continues Indian art traditions
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Roopa Raja, owner of Raja’s Deli on Washington Avenue in Belleville, practices rangoli, a traditional Indian art form in which the artist creates patterns on the floor or a tabletop using powders, which can be from rocks and sand, spices, flower petals, and more. “No...
roi-nj.com
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
New Italian Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Lambertville, NJ
I have some exciting news. After some unexpected delays, the opening date has been set for the new Italian restaurant in the old Liberty Hall in Lambertville. You're finally going to get to sit at the Tavola Rustica on Tuesday, November 22nd. You know what that is, right?. Tavola Rustica...
Comments / 0