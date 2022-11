The Titans (6-3) will take on the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 PM on Prime Video or CBS (channel 5 locally). Dating all the way back to 1972 when the Titans franchise was known as the Oilers, these teams met for the first time. Because Tennessee is in the AFC and the Packers are in the NFC they do not play that often. The last time they played against each other was in 2020 when Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns in a 40-14 win in Green Bay.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO