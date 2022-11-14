Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Missing O'Fallon, Missouri man found by police Thursday
O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Police Department was searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen early Thursday morning. The man was found and located safe by police on Thursday evening. Want more breaking news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Breaking...
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
myleaderpaper.com
Tools stolen from garage in High Ridge
Power tools that belong to Payne Services were stolen from a garage at a home in the 2000 block of Gravois Road in High Ridge. The Milwaukee-brand tools were worth $2,438, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The tools were stolen from the garage between Oct. 3 and Oct....
KMOV
Man convicted in 2019 Wellston killing
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury convicted a 22-year-old man Wednesday in the 2019 shooting death of a man in Wellston. Tyrus Young was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering. The jury recommended a sentence of more than 20 years for the crimes, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
UPDATE: Police find elderly man who disappeared after leaving St. Louis County restaurant
85-year-old Donald Becker has dementia. Police say he was last seen at Rizzo’s Restaurant around 4 Wednesday afternoon.
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
Police: Man stabs panhandler for using his ‘spot’ in St. Louis
A man stabbed a panhandler for using his "spot" Tuesday in St. Louis, police say.
KMOV
City lawmakers work to minimize car break-ins Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For more than a year now, car break-ins and thefts have been plaguing Downtown and the St. Louis region as a whole. Now, city aldermen are trying to change that. In the meantime, business owners and residents are left with smashed windows and crime-ridden blocks. “There...
Lincoln County family falls victim to extreme identity theft
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — A Lincoln County woman says an extreme case of identity theft has turned her life upside down. For Shannon Coleman, the last few months have been a struggle that she can only describe in one way. “A nightmare,” Coleman said. “A traumatic nightmare.”
KMOV
O’Fallon Police Department sees four-legged retirements, welcomes rookies to K-9 Unit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The O’Fallon Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its beloved K-9 officers, as the unit welcomes a new puppy to the force. K9 Griz, a 75-pound German Shepard from Belarus, will retire next month after serving with the department since 2017. He is the ninth K9 in the department’s 25 year history of its K-9 unit.
4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of cosmetics from Kohl’s stores
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas and stole more than $22,000 from several Kohl's cosmetics counters.
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him.
I-Team: What's causing delays for suspected St. Louis police killer's trial?
ST. LOUIS — Alexis Bohannon does her best to keep dust from gathering on her husband’s pictures. From settling on a roomful of mementos and memorials honoring the sacrifice St. Louis Officer Tamarris Bohannon made in the line of duty. Now, she’s afraid it’s collecting on his murder...
St. Louis attorney arms law office after car thefts
Albert Watkins says he’s offering his staff “the handgun of their choice” and firearms training. A frustrated Watkins says Richmond Heights police “don’t have the resources” to go after car thieves, so he’s taking counter measures.
Missing Kirkwood man with dementia found
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A man who went missing Wednesday morning was found Thursday morning. Police said the 65-year-old Kirkwood man was found at a local hospital. No other information has been released.
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
'No Contract, No Coffee': Starbucks employees at 3 stores strike on Red Cup Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Employees from three Starbucks stores in St. Louis took to the streets to strike on Thursday. One group chanted "No Contract, No Coffee," as they crossed Interstate 64 from Forest Park to get to the location at Hampton Avenue and Wise Avenue. The location had a "temporarily closed" sign on the walk-up order window.
KMOV
Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
Lost dog won’t stray from North County Police Cooperative
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the North County Police Cooperative found a dog Tuesday, and they have not been able to find him a home. The animal seems domesticated and is friendly. But, the dog is not chipped and has no collar. At one point, officers tried to release the dog, hoping it […]
KMOV
Vehicle thefts nearly triples in parts of St. Louis region, contributing to higher insurances rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vehicle thefts in the St. Louis metro have significantly increased in parts of the region. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in October 2021, officers investigated 333 vehicle thefts compared to 912 in October 2022. In unincorporated St. Louis County, the police department...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 11