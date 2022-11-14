ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tools stolen from garage in High Ridge

Power tools that belong to Payne Services were stolen from a garage at a home in the 2000 block of Gravois Road in High Ridge. The Milwaukee-brand tools were worth $2,438, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The tools were stolen from the garage between Oct. 3 and Oct....
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KMOV

Man convicted in 2019 Wellston killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury convicted a 22-year-old man Wednesday in the 2019 shooting death of a man in Wellston. Tyrus Young was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering. The jury recommended a sentence of more than 20 years for the crimes, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

City lawmakers work to minimize car break-ins Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For more than a year now, car break-ins and thefts have been plaguing Downtown and the St. Louis region as a whole. Now, city aldermen are trying to change that. In the meantime, business owners and residents are left with smashed windows and crime-ridden blocks. “There...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
