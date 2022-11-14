The Daily Money: It's Monday, but we're already looking forward to Black Friday

Happy Monday, even though I'm going to talk like it's Black Friday!

It's Medora, and yes, you heard that right. With consumers feeling squeezed this year because of the highest inflation in a generation and a gloomy economic outlook, retailers already swamped under a load of inventory are already unleashing their sales.

So let's take a look and see what's going on with retailers and their sales strategies this year so you can nab the best prices, what consumers should think about when spending money this holiday, and if you're feeling especially gloomy, what to do to prepare for a potential recession.

When is the best time to shop?

It turns out retailers have been rolling out sales earlier and earlier now for years, but experts say the best sales are still to come the week of Thanksgiving (hint: next week).

To take full advantage, start preparing this week, experts say. The biggest electronics discounts are expected to be on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving Thursday. If all that turkey eating slowed you down, and you missed the early doorbusters, don't worry. Experts say you can get a second chance on Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. And since it's all online, you don't even have to get out of your pajamas! Who doesn't like the sound of that?

📰 More stories you shouldn't miss 📰

Giving more with less: These 5 tricks will help you spend less this holiday season. You don't have to choose between spending a lot or skimping on gifts this year.

Don't worry. Take action: Worried about a 2023 recession? Here are 4 things you can do in the next 2 months

The real meaning of Christmas: When is Christmas 2022? Here's when (and why) we celebrate the holiday.

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

Even though I talked mostly about the big yearend gift-giving holiday, let's not forget the big eating one that comes before it: Thanksgiving. Burnt turkey? Ruined gravy? Celeb chefs offer tips on how to survive Thanksgiving disasters .

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: It's Monday, but we're already looking forward to Black Friday