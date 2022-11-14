ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Dazzles on the Red Carpet, Is Feeling “Blessed” to Be Back in Hollywood

By Ananya Panchal
SI Lifestyle
 4 days ago

She stars in Netflix's newest holiday rom-com, ‘Falling for Christmas.’

Lindsay Lohan.

James Devaney/Getty Images

After almost a decade-long hiatus from Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan is back and better than ever. The 36-year-old actress is starring in Netflix’s newest holiday movie, Falling for Christmas . The feel-good film, which also stars Chord Overstreet, released on Nov. 10.

“I just felt like it was time, and it was just a matter of time before I found the right script and I found it with Falling for Christmas,” Lohan said about returning to the industry. “It just worked out perfectly.”

The Parent Trap alum made her red carpet debut with husband Bader Shammas on Wednesday night at the New York City premiere of the rom-com. The newlyweds posed for photographs hand in hand and looked totally smitten with each other.

Lohan wore a sheer figure-hugging floral Valentino and Shammas looked dapper in a classic black suit.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling for Christmas screening.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

“I felt really grateful, I feel really blessed,” Lohan added. “It’s all been a lot of fun.”

Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a young and newly-engaged heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia after surviving a skiing accident the day before Christmas. She ends up in the arms of a handsome cabin owner/widower and his daughter and the rest is history.

Lohan admitted that while she was nervous to start production, she missed being on set. She’ll star in two more projects with the streaming giant.

The movie features an adorable Mean Girls tribute—Lohan performs a rendition of Jingle Bell Rock that fans of the iconic 2004 film will remember and love.

“It was gonna be us remaking the Jingle Bell Rock dance in the bloopers reel, then I was like, ‘We can’t take that away from Mean Girls , it’s going too far.’” Also her Glee alum co-star “didn’t want to dress up like a girl.”

SI Lifestyle

