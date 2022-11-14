Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify bus vandalism suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to find a man accused of vandalizing a bus. Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Southeast 16th and Central. If you recognize the man seen on this page, call police at...
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
News On 6
Police Release Identities Of Suspect, OKC Officers Involved In Deadly Shootout Near McLoud
An Oklahoma City police officer is home recovering after he was hit in the face with shrapnel on Tuesday during a shootout with a burglary suspect. The suspect died in the police shooting near McLoud and was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. The shooting with Johnson happened on a rural...
Police: Pregnant woman shot during break-in in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a violent break-in at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Pregnant woman wounded in late night shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night. The incident happened on S. Agnew Ave around 10:30 p.m. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to OU Medical Center. The woman is 25 weeks pregnant. The victim...
Pedestrian hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City
One person was treated by paramedics after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OCPD Searching For Man Who Broke Bus Window
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man caught on security camera breaking a window on an EMBARK bus. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (405) 235-7300.
okcfox.com
'We gave plenty of warning': OKCPD arrests more than 30 people for street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police coordinated an operation that ended in the arrest of more than 30 people who were participating in street takeovers on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. The operation, which included over 40 officers from five different agencies, was against particular groups that were...
Suspect who allegedly shot at Oklahoma City officers identified
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting in a rural part of Oklahoma County.
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
Police: Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000 may have more victims
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards, and police say there may be even more victims out there.
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Killed By Officers Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department released the identities of a suspect killed and the three officers who killed him Tuesday near McLoud. Authorities said they were trying to serve an out-of-state warrant to 38-year-old Timothy Johnson at the address of a travel trailer near Southeast 134th Street and Harrah Road.
Police searching for suspect, motive in deadly NW Oklahoma City shooting
Police were called to an apartment complex early Sunday morning on reports of the sound of gunshots - and made a terrible discovery upon arrival.
News On 6
Metro Couple Hacked By Scammers Posing As OKC Senior Wellness Program
Oklahoma City police are investigating a computer hacking scam that targets elderly citizens. Jean Setzer, 70, never imagined a computer search for the Pete White Health and Wellness Center in southwest Oklahoma City would lead to near financial ruin. “I kept trying to get to the aquatic swimming lesson times...
KOCO
Police release information about suspect killed in hours-long standoff in rural OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three officers were involved in a shootout that led to an hours-long standoff on Tuesday in rural Oklahoma City. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police learned that a man with an out-of-state burglary warrant was in a travel trailer in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Authorities said in a news release that the suspect was seen entering the trailer and did not come out.
Tenants upset over water disruptions at local apartment community
Tenants at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are saying they've reached their boiling point. Many living at Wedgewood Village Apartment Homes claim that since last year, their water's been cut off multiple times a month and that apartment management won't fix the problem.
Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene
The 67th homicide for Oklahoma City this year is sadly similar to so many this year with police knowing very little to start. The post Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
KOCO
Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
