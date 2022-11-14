ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number of youth with suicidal thoughts rises in nation, Kern County

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAGgL_0jADLqjE00

Emergency room visits for children with suicidal thoughts have been increasing steadily across all demographics. Here is a quick in-depth look at the numbers and what it shows for youth across the country.

According to a new study, more than 40 percent of America's Gen Z are struggling mentally. A new survey from Harmony Health Care IT suggests tens of millions of Gen Z young adults are dealing with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 75 percent said the pandemic contributed to it, with more than half reportedly taking medication to deal with symptoms. Roughly 20 percent are seeing a therapist regularly.

Meanwhile, Kern County currently has a suicide rate higher than the state average. According to the California Department of Public Health , the county ranks 17th out of 44 counties for the highest suicide rate from 2018 to 2020, with 352 deaths in total.

Related
KGET

Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert

Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive

The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
