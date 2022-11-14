ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 3

Raiynne
4d ago

It’s disgusting Veterans have to wait years for claims to go thru. They DESERVE better treatment.

WEAR

Pensacola veteran voices struggles with backlog to VA disability claims

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 650,000 veterans are caught up in a backlog -- waiting for their claims to be processed through the Veteran Affairs department. WEAR News talked with one veteran fighting for his disability benefits. Jay Arnold served 19-years in the United States Air Force. The tech sergeant...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

NAS Pensacola student airmen load up Operation Christmas Child

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Olive Baptist Church Military Pastor Mike Dimick needed some strength to load thousands of Operation Christmas Child boxes onto a semi-truck. He knew exactly who to call -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Airmen Galvin Halley, Chandler Surine, Adrian Freeman and Luke Valenzuela. The four are among many...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

How shelters are caring for Pensacola's homeless through the cold weather

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's homeless are dealing with some cold temperatures Thursday night. Area shelters are working to increase their capacity to make room for as many people as they can. Living on the streets is not easy. "Surviving is a whole lot different than having a comfortable night," Richard...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

FBI Jacksonville honors former NAS Pensacola commanding officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s a special honor given by each division of the FBI to someone who leads they way in reducing criminal activity. “You recognize the person who doesn’t recognize themselves because they are so dedicated to people that they serve,” said Former Special Agent in charge of FBI Jacksonville.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police non-emergency phone lines experiencing technical difficulties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police's non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Pensacola Police Chief Gregory Gordon says the issue started Wednesday afternoon after the vendor who provides phone services to the department had an equipment failure. The issue could cause delays for callers. The vendor is currently working...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL

Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.

