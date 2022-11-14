ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Council chop two lanes off of Fountain Avenue?

Adding bike lanes would worsen traffic, reduce parking spaces for residents, according to city’s study. At their first post-election meeting on Monday night, City Council will try to tackle one of the campaign season’s true hot-button topics — bike lanes on Fountain Ave. Councilmembers will be presented...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Planning Commission OKs demolition of Temple Beth El

Over the objections of historic preservationists, the Planning Commission approved a permit to demolish the Temple Beth El and three related religious buildings at 1317 Crescent Heights to make way for a five-story, 90-unit multi-family residential building. Built between 1952 and 1968 to house the temple, the complex was purchased...
WEHOville.com

Chelsea Byers moves into 3rd place in race for WeHo City Council

Chelsea Byers is now one of the top three highest vote-getters in the West Hollywood City Council election, according to the latest counts released Monday. Byers now has 2,955 votes, bumping former City Councilmember John Duran (2,945 votes) to fourth place and Robert Oliver (2,982 votes) to fifth place. As recently as yesterday, it seemed as though the third and final spot on City Council would be a contest between Duran and Oliver.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Hertzberg concedes race to Horvath

Sen. Bob Hertzberg conceded the race for County Supervisor to his opponent, WeHo Councilmember Lindsey Horvath, as votes continued to be counted. As of Thursday, Horvath was 19,542 votes ahead of Hertzberg, with a total of 227,561 to his 208,019. Hertzberg released a statement to his supporters Thursday. “With the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

DEC. 3: Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park listening session

The City of West Hollywood wants to hear from the public about a proposed plan for an off-leash dog park at Kings Road Park. The City will host an in-person listening session, which will include City staff and members of a Public Facilities Commission Ad Hoc Subcommittee focused on the proposed Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park. The session will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Kings Road Park Community Meeting Room, located at 1000 N. Kings Road. The City invites all interested community members, neighbors, property owners, and stakeholders to attend. RSVP is not required.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Driver who plowed into sheriff’s deputies released

A motorist whose SUV swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a group of law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring two dozen of them, was released from custody Thursday evening but the sheriff’s department plans to re-arrest him. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was released at 9:49...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Driver plows into dozens of sheriff’s recruits

More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo (Nov. 14-21, 2022)

City meetings and events happening the week of Nov. 14-21, 2022. 5:00 PM Plummer Park Open House: Envision the Future of the Park. 7:00 PM Regular Russian-speaking Advisory Board Meeting. Wednesday, November 16. 1:00 PM Making My Smartphone Work For Me | Accessibility Options, Icons And Widgets. 5:00 PM The...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

NOV. 15: Future of Plummer Park envisioning

The City of West Hollywood invites members of the community to participate in a new process to envision the future of Plummer Park. City staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will host an informal in-person listening and visioning Open House on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Drop-ins are welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be provided.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo will re-stripe Sunset Blvd. starting Monday

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the City of West Hollywood’s traffic-striping contractor will begin re-striping and refreshing all existing roadway markings and legends on Sunset Boulevard between Cory Avenue and Havenhurst Drive (city limit to city limit). Work will involve refreshing all roadway striping and legends in thermo-plastic. Work...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

ELECTION RESULTS | WeHo City Council

Mayor Lauren Meister bested 11 other candidates and a well-funded negative campaign effort to become the top vote-getter in Tuesday night’s West Hollywood City Council election. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meister has captured 3,388 votes or 17.54% of all the ballots cast. Former Councilmembers John Heilman (2,296 votes)...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

LETTERS TO COUNCIL: Horvath, hotel noise and more

A selection of correspondence and verbal comments submitted directly to West Hollywood City Council and entered into the public record. The opinions of the authors are their own. Horvath didn’t deserve the governor’s wife’s endorsement. Good Afternoon Ms. Siebel-Newson,. This morning I was troubled to read of...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
