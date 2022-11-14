The City of West Hollywood wants to hear from the public about a proposed plan for an off-leash dog park at Kings Road Park. The City will host an in-person listening session, which will include City staff and members of a Public Facilities Commission Ad Hoc Subcommittee focused on the proposed Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park. The session will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Kings Road Park Community Meeting Room, located at 1000 N. Kings Road. The City invites all interested community members, neighbors, property owners, and stakeholders to attend. RSVP is not required.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO