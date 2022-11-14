Read full article on original website
Will Council chop two lanes off of Fountain Avenue?
Adding bike lanes would worsen traffic, reduce parking spaces for residents, according to city’s study. At their first post-election meeting on Monday night, City Council will try to tackle one of the campaign season’s true hot-button topics — bike lanes on Fountain Ave. Councilmembers will be presented...
Zekiah Wright overtakes John Duran in latest WeHo City Council vote count
Former Councilmember John Duran fell to fifth place in Wednesday’s tally of votes for the West Hollywood City Council election, overtaken by labor attorney Zekiah Wright, while activist Chelsea Wright held onto third place. As of Wednesday afternoon, Duran had 3,155 votes — just 14 votes behind Wright (3,169)...
Planning Commission OKs demolition of Temple Beth El
Over the objections of historic preservationists, the Planning Commission approved a permit to demolish the Temple Beth El and three related religious buildings at 1317 Crescent Heights to make way for a five-story, 90-unit multi-family residential building. Built between 1952 and 1968 to house the temple, the complex was purchased...
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
DEAR WEHO: Demolishing temple complex raises preservation concerns
The long-serving – since 1952– and culturally significant Temple Beth-El and three related buildings on Crescent Heights near Fountain are slated for demolition, meriting only the briefest of mentions on Page 6 (of 20) of the staff report:. The existing church built in 1952 was reviewed during the...
Chelsea Byers moves into 3rd place in race for WeHo City Council
Chelsea Byers is now one of the top three highest vote-getters in the West Hollywood City Council election, according to the latest counts released Monday. Byers now has 2,955 votes, bumping former City Councilmember John Duran (2,945 votes) to fourth place and Robert Oliver (2,982 votes) to fifth place. As recently as yesterday, it seemed as though the third and final spot on City Council would be a contest between Duran and Oliver.
Hertzberg concedes race to Horvath
Sen. Bob Hertzberg conceded the race for County Supervisor to his opponent, WeHo Councilmember Lindsey Horvath, as votes continued to be counted. As of Thursday, Horvath was 19,542 votes ahead of Hertzberg, with a total of 227,561 to his 208,019. Hertzberg released a statement to his supporters Thursday. “With the...
DEC. 3: Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park listening session
The City of West Hollywood wants to hear from the public about a proposed plan for an off-leash dog park at Kings Road Park. The City will host an in-person listening session, which will include City staff and members of a Public Facilities Commission Ad Hoc Subcommittee focused on the proposed Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park. The session will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Kings Road Park Community Meeting Room, located at 1000 N. Kings Road. The City invites all interested community members, neighbors, property owners, and stakeholders to attend. RSVP is not required.
UPDATED: John Duran still ahead of Robert Oliver as WeHo City Council vote continues
John Duran kept his lead over Robert Oliver as new vote counts were released in West Hollywood’s City Council elections on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., Duran had captured 10.35% of all ballots cast or 2,487 votes, while Robert Oliver had 2,403 votes, a deficit of 84 votes. The two have continued to rank at third and fourth place respectively.
Driver who plowed into sheriff’s deputies released
A motorist whose SUV swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a group of law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring two dozen of them, was released from custody Thursday evening but the sheriff’s department plans to re-arrest him. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was released at 9:49...
Driver plows into dozens of sheriff’s recruits
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
UPDATED: Oliver inches closer to Duran in WeHo City Council elections
Mayor Lauren Meister bested 11 other candidates and a well-funded negative campaign effort to become the top vote-getter in Tuesday night’s West Hollywood City Council election. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Meister has captured 4,070 votes or 17.34% of all the ballots cast. Former Councilmembers John Heilman (2,708 votes)...
This week in WeHo (Nov. 14-21, 2022)
City meetings and events happening the week of Nov. 14-21, 2022. 5:00 PM Plummer Park Open House: Envision the Future of the Park. 7:00 PM Regular Russian-speaking Advisory Board Meeting. Wednesday, November 16. 1:00 PM Making My Smartphone Work For Me | Accessibility Options, Icons And Widgets. 5:00 PM The...
NOV. 15: Future of Plummer Park envisioning
The City of West Hollywood invites members of the community to participate in a new process to envision the future of Plummer Park. City staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will host an informal in-person listening and visioning Open House on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Drop-ins are welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be provided.
WeHo will re-stripe Sunset Blvd. starting Monday
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the City of West Hollywood’s traffic-striping contractor will begin re-striping and refreshing all existing roadway markings and legends on Sunset Boulevard between Cory Avenue and Havenhurst Drive (city limit to city limit). Work will involve refreshing all roadway striping and legends in thermo-plastic. Work...
ELECTION RESULTS | WeHo City Council
Mayor Lauren Meister bested 11 other candidates and a well-funded negative campaign effort to become the top vote-getter in Tuesday night’s West Hollywood City Council election. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meister has captured 3,388 votes or 17.54% of all the ballots cast. Former Councilmembers John Heilman (2,296 votes)...
LA Rep. Tony Cárdenas seeks to chair Democratic Campaign Committee
Rep. Tony Cárdenas of Los Angeles has announced his candidacy for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a group that recruits candidates, raises money and organizes races to elect more party members to the U.S. House of Representatives. Cárdenas sent a letter to House Democrats Friday putting himself...
LETTERS TO COUNCIL: Horvath, hotel noise and more
A selection of correspondence and verbal comments submitted directly to West Hollywood City Council and entered into the public record. The opinions of the authors are their own. Horvath didn’t deserve the governor’s wife’s endorsement. Good Afternoon Ms. Siebel-Newson,. This morning I was troubled to read of...
COVID hospitalizations rise in LA County amid fears of winter surge
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise, according to the latest data, amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized Tuesday locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those...
NOV. 9: Give feedback on the Melrose Gathering Place plans
The City of West Hollywood invites members of the community to provide feedback about the new concept design of the future Melrose Gathering Place, which is the public space at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Norwich Drive. City staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will...
