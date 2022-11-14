Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foreigner announces farewell tour, including August show at Pine Knob
Nearly half a century after first storming the rock charts, Foreigner is getting to the end of the road. The band on Monday announced an international farewell tour that will start next summer in the U.S., including an Aug. 30 stop at Pine Knob Music Theatre. Loverboy has been tapped as opener. ...
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreigner is going on tour for a final time in 2023. The rock band announced its farewell tour Monday. Foreigner was co-founded by guitarist Mick Jones in 1976. The group consists today of Jones, Jeff Pilson, Kelly Hansen, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier and Luis Maldonado.
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed
Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Behind the Band Name: Molly Hatchet
Another Southern rock band representing the Sunshine State came onto the scene in the 1970s. Molly Hatchet mixed blues rock with boogie jams, blanketing it all in a down south swagger. The band produced a sound that was gritty, dirty, and Southern to the bone. Five decades, and albeit no original members later, they’re still delivering those rough-and-tumble tunes full of throaty vocals, in-your-face guitar solos, and hyperactive drums.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Pat Callaghan is Retiring after 43 Years at WCSH in Portland, Maine
Pat Callaghan is retiring after 43 years as a TV broadcaster at WCSH. He made the announcement on Wednesday. Callaghan started at WCSH in the 1980’s and quickly started anchoring the weeknight telecast. Cindy Williams and Pat were an on air team for decades. They started working together in 1989. She recently retired after 32 years at Channel 6.
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out).
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
Keith Urban, Jon Pardi among 2023 Country Thunder headliners
Country Thunder has announced four headliners for the 2023 festival! Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Keith Urban will headline the festival happening July 20 through July 23.
Graham Nash 60th Anniversary Tour: Tickets, Dates, New Album, and More Details!
Graham Nash entered the music industry 60 years ago when he debuted as a part of the Hollies. To celebrate his big milestone, the singer would be going on tour, and releasing a new album. The 80-year-old singer founded one of the United Kingdom's most popular pop groups called the...
Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean, & More To Headline Country Thunder Wisconsin 2023
Country Thunder is BACK for 2023. Country Thunder is one of the premiere country music festivals in the country, with a star studded lineup year in and year out. They also host Country Thunder in a number of locations including Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, and two in Canada. But Wisconsin...
