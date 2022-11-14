It didn’t take long for Republic’s Broc Smith to fit in with Evangel basketball. “Coach Capel was phenomenal from the get-go,” said Broc’s dad, Wes Smith. It was 2021, and Bert Capel had just been hired as head men’s basketball coach at Evangel. He wasted no time trying to bring Broc with him. “He [Broc] was my first recruit when I first got the job,” Capel said. “In my mind, he was going to be a big piece of the puzzle.”

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO