2022-23 Winter Preview: Weaubleau Boys Basketball
Weaubleau boy basketball will be a versatile offensive team entering coach Blake Allen’s second season at the helm. The team won 16 games and a district championship last season. “(We have) five guys that can all score,” Allen said. “We return 75% of our scoring from last year and...
Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss
OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
Lady Bears cruise past Saint Louis for Beth Cunningham’s first MSU win
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball earned its first victory of the season with a 71-55 win over Saint Louis here Tuesday night. Sophomore Isabelle Delarue’s career-high 18 points and a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double from sophomore Indya Green set the tone for the Lady Bears on the night.
Republic’s Broc Smith faces cancer head on with Evangel
It didn’t take long for Republic’s Broc Smith to fit in with Evangel basketball. “Coach Capel was phenomenal from the get-go,” said Broc’s dad, Wes Smith. It was 2021, and Bert Capel had just been hired as head men’s basketball coach at Evangel. He wasted no time trying to bring Broc with him. “He [Broc] was my first recruit when I first got the job,” Capel said. “In my mind, he was going to be a big piece of the puzzle.”
