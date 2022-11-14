Read full article on original website
Martha Emiline Ward
Martha Emiline Ward, age 78, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Marysville, Ohio on Tuesday, November 15th 2022. She was born on May 8th 1944 in Pineville, West Virginia. Preceded in death by her parents Coy Farley and Ethel Tilley, husband Maxwell Ward, daughter Melody Ward, daughter-in-law Elane Ward,...
Sawyer Reuben-James Wallace
Sawyer Reuben-James Wallace was born at 6:41 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Our little angel was only on this Earth until 10:26 a.m. but filled our hearts with so much love. He is survived by his parents Dezrae Murphy and Riley Wallace of Marion; grandparents, Crystal and Tony Wallace of Cardington, Jennifer Estadt of Richwood and Gary Murphy of Lowell; great-grandparents, Mary Buza of Cardington and Carlos and Sharon Estadt of Marietta; aunt, Mariha (Alex) Rhodes of West Mansfield and uncle, Joey Buza of Cardington. Sawyer was preceded in death by numerous great-grandparents, great aunts and great uncles who welcomed Sawyer in Heaven with open arms. There will be a memorial service with a gathering of friends and family at a later date. Please make any memorial contributions to the Trisomy 18 Research Foundation at trisomy18.org. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Debra J. McGlone
Debra J. Roberts McGlone, age 66, of Irwin, died peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Ohio State University’s James Cancer Center after a very brief illness, with her daughter and siblings by her side. On March 25, 1956, Debra was born at the Paintsville Clinic in Paintsville,...
Myrna L. Karasek
Myrna L. Karasek, age 82, passed away at her residence in Marysville, Ohio on Thursday November 17th, 2022. She was born on September 2nd, 1940 in Salyersville, Kentucky. She enjoyed reading her bible, solving crossword puzzles, and doing crafts. She also loved the beauty of flowers. Preceded in death by...
Elaine T. Pope
Elaine T. Pope, 59, of Marysville, passed away late Monday evening, November 14th, 2022 at Memorial Gables with her loving family by her side. Born October 23, 1963 in London, OH to the late Omer and Marie (O’Brien) Pope, she attended Fairhaven School. She began her working career at TAC Industries in Springfield, and from there worked at Lovejoy’s market in Plain City, Kroger, and finally at UCO Industries in Marysville.
Michael Lewis McCarty
Michael Lewis McCarty, age 73, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. He was a retired highway employee with the Ohio Department of Transportation. He served ODOT for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator and highway worker. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. He was a member of Millcreek VFW Post 3320 and Marysville Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 3506. A 1967 graduate of Marysville High School, Mike had a reputation as one of the best pool players in the Marysville area. He also was a standout athlete and excelled in many sports, including golf and basketball. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting with his friends and family. During the 70’s and 80’s, he and his wife, Neila, owned the local pool hall, Hoy’s Recreation Center. Admired by many locals, he had a good sense of humor and an easy-going attitude. A big Ohio State fan, he will be remembered for enjoying beer, pizza and cigarettes with good friends. He was born January 18, 1949 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus to the late Walter “Bud” and Doris Prince McCarty. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Chris Coakley. He is survived by his former wife, Neila McCarty; his children, Jodi Schmidt (Dean), Judd McCarty and Nick McCarty; his grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Melissa, Jett, Tanner and Zevan; his great-grandchildren, Luka, Leo and Harper; his sister, Cheryl Coakley; a nephew, Mark Coakley; a brother-in-law, Jim Coakley; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where military honors will be conducted at 6 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
November 16, 2022
UCSO Reports – November 17, 2022
Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a property damage crash in the 13000 block of State Route 736 involving a 2021 Honda Pilot that struck a deer. A crash report was taken, #80-22-506. 9:37am Property Damage Crash. A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred...
“Holiday Inn” Coming To Vets Auditorium Dec 2-4
MARYSVILLE – In a reversal of the old story featuring the country hick who leaves the farm seeking fame and fortune in the big city, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, which will be performed at Veterans Memorial Auditorium the weekend of December 2-4, turns the tables on that old chestnut of a plot.
Elks Lodge #1130 Honors Vets, Donates $8K To Vets Charities
MARYSVILLE – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Anthony Jenkins was the featured speaker at the Marysville Elks Lodge #1130 Veterans Day service, as the Elks served dinner to 125 veterans and guests on Veterans Day, November 11. Also during the Veterans Day events at Elks Lodge #1130, 125 E. 5th...
Comedy For A Cause At The Avalon Theatre
MARYSVILLE – Comedian Chad Thornsberry will be the headliner for the Memorial Health Foundation’s Comedy for a Cause, November 18 at the Avalon Theatre. Showtime is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mr. Thornsberry is a St. Louis resident and a former public school teacher known for his leisurely delivery...
Literal and Figurative Log Jams
MARYSVILLE – The issue of log jams along Mill Creek has become a more and more popular subject among local governments recently, some of which are in sore need of being removed. Today was no different as the Union County Board of Commissioners heard all about it at its regular meeting this morning.
Wings Support And Recovery Serving Up Thanksgiving Meals
MARYSVILLE – Wings Support and Recovery is getting into the holiday spirit as it will be offering free, hot Thanksgiving meals from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, at its 729 Walnut St. address. Residents may dine-in or carry-out the meals. Reservations for the meal are required, but...
Ohio National Guard Has New Cyberspace Wing
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of the site...
MEVSD Voters To Decide On 9.9 Mill Levy In May
MARYSVILLE – To the surprise of no one, the Marysville Exempted Village School District Board of Education Monday Thursday voted unanimously to place an emergency levy on the May 2, 2023 ballot for operating expenses for the district. In the words of the resolution, the levy is necessary for...
Plain City Ponders Village’s 2023 Budget
PLAIN CITY – The Plain City Village Council Monday heard on its first reading the village’s proposed budget for the year 2023. Most of the budget was outlined to the council at its most recent work session, but Council Member Frank Reed objected at Monday’s meeting that the 2023 budget does not include a line item for ‘community support’, of which there was one for $20,000 in the 2022 budget.
