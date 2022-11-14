ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th

DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
ONEIDA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out. NEWS10 has acquired a video of the deer...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
whcuradio.com

Homer woman faces grand larceny charge

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WKTV

Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Resident Fights Against Scleroderma for 18 Years

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – First diagnosed with ILD in 2005 when he was 53, John Salamone Junior has been fighting against this disease with persistence and optimism. Now working as a Scleroderma ambassador, he talked to patients with similar lung diseases to help them keep their heads up while preventing further development.
HERKIMER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Esteban Gonzalez concedes in Onondaga County Sheriff race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Esteban Gonzalez has conceded to Democrat Toby Shelley in the race for Onondaga County Sheriff after the Onondaga County Board of Elections released their unofficial vote totals on Wednesday. Gonzalez says “the votes are in and the people of Onondaga County have spoken,” as Shelley leads by 3,536 votes on […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road

License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY

