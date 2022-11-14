Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Illinois man arrested in Oneida County pleads guilty to attempted enticement & coercion of a minor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On November 17th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Chicago, Ill pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor during an undercover operation that took place at the beginning of 2022. On Thursday,...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute
Utica Police are working to connect the dots after Utica woman says she was threatened with a gun, then had her home flooded out. Investigators believe the latter may stem from a domestic incident with the woman's ex-boyfriend. Cops say on November 1, they were made aware of an alleged...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
cnyhomepage.com
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out. NEWS10 has acquired a video of the deer...
whcuradio.com
Homer woman faces grand larceny charge
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
WKTV
Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun
UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Resident Fights Against Scleroderma for 18 Years
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – First diagnosed with ILD in 2005 when he was 53, John Salamone Junior has been fighting against this disease with persistence and optimism. Now working as a Scleroderma ambassador, he talked to patients with similar lung diseases to help them keep their heads up while preventing further development.
See 31 new indictments including murder, assault and drug charges
Syracuse N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office recently released a list of indictments for Oct. 7 to 27. Here’s a look at the people indicted. The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard database follows, which provides a complete list of the new indictments. You may also search the database for past indictments.
Esteban Gonzalez concedes in Onondaga County Sheriff race
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Esteban Gonzalez has conceded to Democrat Toby Shelley in the race for Onondaga County Sheriff after the Onondaga County Board of Elections released their unofficial vote totals on Wednesday. Gonzalez says “the votes are in and the people of Onondaga County have spoken,” as Shelley leads by 3,536 votes on […]
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
cnyhomepage.com
Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
WKTV
New York State Police identify suspect in thefts at Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police have identified the suspect in two thefts at the Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs last month. According to state police, the man came into the store on Oct. 16 and paid for two bags of wood pellets, but took several more than just the two when loading up his silver Jeep Liberty.
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
WKTV
Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
WKTV
Member of Oneida County Sheriff's Office saves hurt owl in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- An investigator with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office happened upon an owl in need in Whitesboro Tuesday. The red phase screech owl was found by the side of the road by Investigator Constantine who was on his way home for dinner when he spotted the bird. The...
WKTV
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
