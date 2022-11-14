Michael Lewis McCarty, age 73, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. He was a retired highway employee with the Ohio Department of Transportation. He served ODOT for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator and highway worker. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. He was a member of Millcreek VFW Post 3320 and Marysville Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 3506. A 1967 graduate of Marysville High School, Mike had a reputation as one of the best pool players in the Marysville area. He also was a standout athlete and excelled in many sports, including golf and basketball. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting with his friends and family. During the 70’s and 80’s, he and his wife, Neila, owned the local pool hall, Hoy’s Recreation Center. Admired by many locals, he had a good sense of humor and an easy-going attitude. A big Ohio State fan, he will be remembered for enjoying beer, pizza and cigarettes with good friends. He was born January 18, 1949 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus to the late Walter “Bud” and Doris Prince McCarty. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Chris Coakley. He is survived by his former wife, Neila McCarty; his children, Jodi Schmidt (Dean), Judd McCarty and Nick McCarty; his grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Melissa, Jett, Tanner and Zevan; his great-grandchildren, Luka, Leo and Harper; his sister, Cheryl Coakley; a nephew, Mark Coakley; a brother-in-law, Jim Coakley; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where military honors will be conducted at 6 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO