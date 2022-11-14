ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cirque du Soleil coming to Columbus next summer

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The world’s most recognized contemporary circus producer is bringing one of its shows to Columbus next year.

Cirque du Soleil announced it will have five performances of its show Corteo next June at the Schottenstein Center. The opening show is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023 followed by another showing on June 23 at the same time.

There will be two shows on June 24 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with the final performance scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 25 at the Schott.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, November 16 on Ticketmaster. Anyone who is a Cirque Club member can purchase tickets now for any of the Columbus shows.

