ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Could Donald Trump be speaker of the House? How is the House leader chosen?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PaUf_0jADJpdF00

While the race for control of the House of Representatives continues, speculation over who will be the leader of the chamber has turned from the expected to the fantastic.

On Sunday, Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin suggested to journalist Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” that if the Republicans end up winning the House, a faction of the party could end up nominating former President Donald Trump.

Raskin suggested that pro-Trump representatives in the House could ignore House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the post and instead nominate Trump for the job.

Brennan challenged Raskin during the show, saying the idea of making Trump speaker was not a “real option.”

“Well, they talk about it repeatedly,” Raskin replied. “And if Trump decided he wanted to do it, it would pose a profound problem for their party because they refuse to do the right thing,” he said.

“And they might just vote for Trump, when they, you know, take the roll call for speaker,” Raskin said. “So, we know that the hard right Freedom Caucus people are in search of another candidate and one potential candidate whose name has been floated is Donald Trump himself, because the speaker of the House does not have to be a member of the House. And they are talking about putting Trump right there.”

Trump is widely expected to announce Tuesday that he will run for president in 2024.

Last week in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he would support McCarthy, R-California, for speaker if Republicans win back control of the House.

Republicans could vote for a leader as early as Tuesday at the party’s organizational conference in preparation for the next congressional session, according to USA Today.

In a letter to his colleagues the day after last week’s election, McCarthy officially announced his intentions to run for speaker.

“I am determined to ensure that this majority reaches its full potential,” McCarthy said in the letter. “I will be a listener every bit as much as a speaker, striving to build consensus from the bottom-up rather than commanding the agenda from the top-down.”

How is a speaker of the House chosen? Here is how it works.

The speaker of the House, in addition to deciding what comes to the floor for a vote, is, per the Constitution, second in line to succeed the president, after the vice president.

Candidates for speaker are nominated by each party’s caucus or conference and elected at the beginning of the new Congress in January.

There is no rule that requires the nominee to be an elected member of the House, according to Article I, Section II of the Constitution. Candidates nominated for the position who were not members of the House include former Sec. of State Colin Powell, Georgia politician Stacy Abrams and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.

The speaker is elected by roll call vote. A candidate must receive a majority of the votes cast in order to become speaker. If all members of the House are present and voting, the majority would be 218.

If all members are not there, it is a majority of the members present and voting. If no candidate wins a majority, the roll call is repeated until a speaker is elected.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the speakers at former President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, said that if Republicans win control of Congress next week, they will use their power of the purse to cut off military aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders. "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," she said, to cheers from the crowd.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
122K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy