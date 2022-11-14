Read full article on original website
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Diamond Boys Basketball
Diamond boys basketball has a new head coach in Eric Henningsen coming off a 15-win season. The Wildcats graduated both of their all-conference selections including the team’s leading scorer from last season’s team, so Diamond will have to find players to step up and replace the production. Seniors...
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss
OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic’s Broc Smith faces cancer head on with Evangel
It didn’t take long for Republic’s Broc Smith to fit in with Evangel basketball. “Coach Capel was phenomenal from the get-go,” said Broc’s dad, Wes Smith. It was 2021, and Bert Capel had just been hired as head men’s basketball coach at Evangel. He wasted no time trying to bring Broc with him. “He [Broc] was my first recruit when I first got the job,” Capel said. “In my mind, he was going to be a big piece of the puzzle.”
933kwto.com
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Rain/Snow Mix Tonight, Cold This Week
Rain will mix with, or change to snow, at times tonight. Only some minor accumulation are expected. It will be cold through this week, too. We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast...
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
Springfield Public Works prepares for first snow of the season, says will not early pre-treat roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says to be extra vigilant Monday night. Whether it’s a dusting or several inches of snow, the highway patrol says winter weather will affect travel. Springfield Public Works hopes its efforts will help ease some of the impacts as well...
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schools
Courthouse in Cassville, MissouriWikimedia Commons. Missouri's Cassville School District has opted to reinstate a practice that many perceive as barbaric and inhumane -- corporal punishment. The new policy specifically condones spanking and paddling in schools as a means of discipline.
Semi crash causes traffic delays on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck that is causing traffic delays on I-44. The left lane of Eastbound I-44 is currently closed as crews work on the accident and traffic is being diverted to exit 77, according to OzarksTraffic. Police have not yet confirmed whether or not there […]
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
fourstateshomepage.com
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Man survives crash over embankment, rescued days later
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A truck had gone over an embankment, traveling several hundred feet into a creek bed. “The patient reported he had been in the accident several days before that was only able to get to his phone and call...
