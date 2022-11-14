ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Click it or Ticket: Arkansas law enforcement plan to strengthen patrol assignments during Thanksgiving weekend

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEIHt_0jADGvOK00

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas law enforcement plan to buckle down on their patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not wearing their seatbelts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday. State Troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket “seat belt awareness campaign.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started the “Click it or Ticket” campaign to reduce the number of fatalities that occur when drivers do not buckle up. According to a release, 333 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in traffic crashes, and more than half, of those victims were not wearing a seatbelt. Reports also suggest that driving during the nighttime is more deadly than the day, as 67 percent of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurred at night.

Properly using a seat belt in a moving vehicle isn’t just a suggestion; it’s the law. Wherever you travel, short distances or long, you must wear a seat belt. It’s your best defense if involved in a crash and may mean the difference between life and death. This Thanksgiving, and every day of the year, remember, Click It or Ticket.

Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative

The campaign begins Monday November 21, 2022, and continues through Sunday night November 27, 2022.

For information about highway safety during this Thanksgiving holiday, please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts or contact the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Sen. Cassidy decides to stay out of race for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A few days ago, we asked the question whether Sen. Cassidy would enter the Louisiana governor’s race. On Friday morning, we have an answer from Senator Cassidy. Cassidy is ending speculation and will not be running for Louisiana governor. Senator Cassidy released this statement about his decision below: “When I […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Reeves signs legislation for largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that finalizes the largest economic development deal in state history. Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners will be investing $2.5 billion into Mississippi. The deal will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000. “This is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Governor Edwards requests Declaration of Disaster for parishes impacted by abnormal weather conditions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards requested a Secretarial Declaration of Disaster for parishes affected by abnormal weather conditions in 2022. Governor Edwards made this request upon the recommendation of the Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, DVM, and data collected by the Farm Service […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its effort to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, at least for the immediate future. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row and execution chamber are located. More recent updates will appear toward the top of the page. 12:00 […]
ALABAMA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. The storm’s severity varied widely due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which […]
BUFFALO, NY
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy