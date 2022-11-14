I first met Sabrina Elba five years ago at a panel talk in London – she’d just moved to the UK from Canada, and was engaged to the actor Idris Elba, now her husband. At the time, life was still relatively ordinary for her: she was working a 9 to 5 at a PR agency and had made only a few public appearances with Idris. ‘It’s crazy, I literally have not stopped since I last saw you all those years ago,’ she tells me, wiping off her make-up as we chat in her dressing room after her Grazia cover shoot. Since 2018, Sabrina has established herself as a prolific multihyphenate. She’s perhaps best known for co-hosting the hugely popular Coupledom podcast, in which she and Idris interview famous duos – from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, to the Ben and Jerry of ice cream fame.

1 DAY AGO