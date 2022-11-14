Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
Why Is Boy George Dividing I’m A Celebrity Fans More Than Matt Hancock?
Boy George continues to divide the public after last night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The 61-year-old singer was asked about his 2008 conviction of assault and false imprisonment by fellow campmate Scartlette Douglas, but it’s his reaction that has caused controversy. Now, ‘Boy George court case’ and 'Boy George radiator handcuffs' are breakout search terms on Google as people seek to know more about his criminal past.
Grazia
I’m A Celebrity: No One Should Be Pressuring Charlene To Sleep In The RV
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! always provides salacious celebrity drama. From romantic trysts to all-out rows the show has long proved reality TV gold. This season, we’ve had Matt Hancock quizzed on his Covid rule-breaking, Boy George put to task about his 2008 assault conviction, and now, the most dramatic of all… Charlene White refusing to sleep in an RV.
Grazia
Letitia Wright On Her New Film Aisha: ‘This Is The Most Stripped Back Performance I’ve Ever Done’
Following her remarkable performance as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which poignantly touches on the passing of her co-star and friend Chadwick Boseman, Letitia takes the helm on another story that explores the theme of loss. Aisha stars Letitia in the eponymous role, on her quest to seek asylum...
Grazia
Love Island Fans Are Convinced That Luca Bish Was Blindsided By Gemma Owen’s Break Up Announcement
It's official: The first Love Island 2022 couple bites the dust. Last night Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announced they have now parted ways after three months together. However, fans are convinced that Luca was blindsided by the announcement. Gemma took to Instagram to share the news writing, 'I wanted...
Grazia
Love Is Blind: Did SK Cheat On Raven?
Love Is Blind season three might be over but the drama never stops. On TikTok fans of the show are speculating about rumours of a cheating scandal, with the couple everyone least expected: SK and Raven. The rumours began after a TikTok user shared a popular video format saying, 'Put...
Grazia
The Married At First Sight UK Christmas Reunion Is Coming Soon
If you have a reality TV shaped hole in your heart, E4 are here to fill it. The Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion is coming. Multiple brides and grooms from recent and past series have been whisked away for a festive countryside escape. The series 1 cast includes Alexis, Amy and Nikita. From series 2 we have Zoe and Jenna (who are still together.) Also attending are Chanita, Jordan, Pjay, Duka, Adrian, Thomas and Johnathan. E4 have also teased that they will explore any new connections that formed outside the experiment.
Grazia
Sabrina Elba: ‘It’s So Easy To Strip A Woman Of Her Identity And Attach It To A Man.’
I first met Sabrina Elba five years ago at a panel talk in London – she’d just moved to the UK from Canada, and was engaged to the actor Idris Elba, now her husband. At the time, life was still relatively ordinary for her: she was working a 9 to 5 at a PR agency and had made only a few public appearances with Idris. ‘It’s crazy, I literally have not stopped since I last saw you all those years ago,’ she tells me, wiping off her make-up as we chat in her dressing room after her Grazia cover shoot. Since 2018, Sabrina has established herself as a prolific multihyphenate. She’s perhaps best known for co-hosting the hugely popular Coupledom podcast, in which she and Idris interview famous duos – from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, to the Ben and Jerry of ice cream fame.
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Grazia
The £36 Bronzer Behind Holly Willoughby’s Subtle Glow
From the cream eyeshadow she uses to create a smoky eye to the £6.50 shampoo she swears by, it’s no secret that we’re obsessed with pretty much any beauty buy Holly Willoughby claims to love. Because after all, when do you ever see Holly having a bad...
Grazia
Holly Willoughby’s Concealer-Foundation Hybrid Could Be The Key To Her Wide Awake Look
With weekly 4am wake-ups and three kids to take care of, it’s a wonder that Holly Willoughby always looks so fresh-faced when she appears on This Morning - and there's no denying she always does. Thanks to her make-up artist Patsy O’Neill’s Instagram page, we’ve got the inside scoop on the products Holly favours to help fake a wide-awake glow on the daily.
Grazia
Kourtneycore Make-Up: How To Lock Down A Soft Glam Makeover Like Kourtney Kardashian
Ever since she met now husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has undergone somewhat of a glam grunge makeover. Ditching the ultra-feminine make-up and pretty pastels (favoured by sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner), Kourt’s go-to glam has an edgier vibe – with lashings of black liner, softer contour and 90s nude lips.
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
