WSLS
Virginia Attorney General’s office to investigate what led to Sunday’s UVA shooting
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s Attorney General, Jason Miyares, is launching an investigation into what led up to Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia that left three football players dead and two hurt. The investigation comes after UVA’s president, Jim Ryan, and University Rector Whitt Clement sent...
WSLS
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. – An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state...
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares announces $3.1B opioid settlement with Walmart
RICHMOND, Va. – The Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares has come to a settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations. The $3.1 billion settlement comes after allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by not monitoring how their pharmacies dispensed opioids. “Companies who facilitated the dispensing...
WSLS
Warner, Kaine announce more than $500k for transportation to youth mental health programs in Rustburg
RUSTBURG, Va. – The Harvest Outreach Center in Rustburg will soon see thousands of dollars in funding to help young Virginians have better access to mental health services. On Thursday, Kaine’s office announced $507,900 that will specifically be used to purchase 20 vehicles for youth transport to mental health programming.
WSLS
Virginia Board of Education meeting heats up over history standards
RICHMOND, Va. – Dozens of frustrated teachers, parents, and students went in front of the Virginia Board of Education Thursday. Their frustration stems from the proposed revised standards of learning for history and social science. “The history standards released on Friday represent the worst kind of politically motivated medaling...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WSLS
Novembrrr! Wintry wind makes things slightly colder again Thursday, Friday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – As of 3 a.m. Thursday, a few flurries and snow showers were spilling over the West Virginia-Virginia line. They’re nothing more than a novelty, but they’re a reminder that winter is not far off. 10 News’ winter weather outlook airs at 6 p.m. Thursday....
