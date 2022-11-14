ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. – An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state...
ARIZONA STATE
Att. Gen. Miyares announces $3.1B opioid settlement with Walmart

RICHMOND, Va. – The Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares has come to a settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations. The $3.1 billion settlement comes after allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by not monitoring how their pharmacies dispensed opioids. “Companies who facilitated the dispensing...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Board of Education meeting heats up over history standards

RICHMOND, Va. – Dozens of frustrated teachers, parents, and students went in front of the Virginia Board of Education Thursday. Their frustration stems from the proposed revised standards of learning for history and social science. “The history standards released on Friday represent the worst kind of politically motivated medaling...
VIRGINIA STATE

