FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hottytoddy.com
‘Save me a Plate’ Foster Event Aims to Help Holiday Depression, Homeless Cats
“Save me a Plate” foster event aims to help holiday depression and homeless cats in Oxford. 9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine-day foster event inspired by other animal rescues across the country that have done similar foster events which allows animals in foster care the chance to be with a family over Thanksgiving and for people to have a pet that can help them get through the holiday.
UM Campus Recreation Sponsoring Turkey Trot
There is still time for individuals to participate in the University of Mississippi’s seventh annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk benefiting local food pantries. The event, sponsored by the Department of Campus Recreation, Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, Staff Council, InkSpot T-shirt shop and High Point Coffee, is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) at the South Campus Rail Trail. Individuals who donate 10 canned goods get a free T-shirt, while supplies last.
Theatre Oxford Presents ‘Peppermint Bear and The Taming of the Shoe’
Theatre Oxford will present a family-friendly musical for the holiday season in December. “Peppermint Bear and the Taming of the Shoe,” will be performed at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2 at 6 p.m. and at 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. at the Powerhouse in Oxford. The...
Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving
With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
AOII Fall Philanthropy Event
A philanthropy event full of music, pizza, and pies, the “AOPizza Pie Sale” is the place to go today. The Alpha Omicron Pi sorority of the University of Mississippi will host the first annual “AOPizza Pie Sale” to benefit the sorority’s philanthropy, the National Arthritis Foundation.
Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street. The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public. Only one contractor submitted a bid that was...
Alex Sanford to Play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Alex Sanford, linebacker for the Oxford Chargers and future Arkansas Razorback, was among 84 players in the nation to be selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 5, in San Antonio, Texas. Players are selected by a committee of national recruiting experts and placed on the...
No. 14 Ole Miss Travels to Arkansas
No. 14 Ole Miss travels up to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday for the final regular season road game of 2022 to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) is coming off a hard-fought 30-24...
Murrell, Defense Lead Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Past Chattanooga, 70-58
Ole Miss men’s basketball received another lights-out shooting performance from junior Matthew Murrell, and the Rebel defense clamped down in the second half against a talented Chattanooga squad, 70-58, at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Rebels (3-0) and Mocs (1-2) were caught in a fierce tug-of-war in the...
Kiffin Contract Offer Soars to Top 10
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is reviewing a new multi-million dollar contract offer from the Rebels, according to social media posts by Richard Cross of Sports Talk Mississippi on Thursday. Cross tweeted that the new offer from Ole Miss catapult Kiffin into the salary big leagues, making him one...
