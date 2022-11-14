Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this weekWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Bay Net
Donna Lorraine Boswell
Donna Lorraine Boswell, 91, passed away on November 12, 2022, in Waldorf, MD. Donna was the epitome of a loving mom and grandmother. Her hugs, her cooking, her kindness, her green thumb, her face squeezes, and her kisses will be missed along with her chocolate and chocolate cake. Donna was...
Bay Net
Mary Louise McClay Clark
Mary Louise McClay Clark, 86 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on November 12, 2022, at home. She was born on April 24, 1936, in Baltimore, MD to the late Rev. Harold Robinson McClay, Sr. and Mary Louise Rose. Mary Lou (Sis) grew up as a preacher’s daughter in several areas...
Bay Net
Chieko Nozaki Galbreath
Chieko Nozaki Galbreath, 82, of Waldorf, MD, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD. She was born in Miyazaki, Japan to the late Shigenobu Nozaki and Tayuko (Iwase) Nozaki. Chieko was one of seven children and graduated...
Bay Net
PGPD Mourns The Loss Of Sheriff High
LANDOVER, Md. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former Chief of Police and current Prince George’s County Sheriff, Melvin C. High. Sheriff High was a giant of a man. His calming presence, reassuring command style, and exceptional leadership added to his distinguished persona.
Bay Net
New La Plata Court Help Center Opens In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, members of the Maryland Judiciary, representatives from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners, and Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in La Plata. The center officially opened in July and began offering walk-in services to self-represented litigants. This court help center is the second all-civil court help center, after Frederick. Although this center is in the circuit court, litigants with District Court matters can also find assistance at the center.
Bay Net
Catherine Marie “Cathy” Cross
Catherine Marie “Cathy” Cross, 80, of Aquasco, MD, who loved to be called Mom by her children and Memaw by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, departed her loving family peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 17, 1941, in Indian Head, MD to the late Albert Tayman Knott and Mary Lucy (Baden) Knott.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Welcomes ‘Hogan’ The VetDog To State House In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state of Maryland’s partnership with America’s VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as a surprise tribute to the state’s commitment to helping wounded veterans, ‘Hogan’ is currently being trained by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown as part of an innovative partnership between America’s VetDogs and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). The newest VetDog-in-training will learn more than 100 commands in order to one day work as a service dog for a disabled veteran.
Bay Net
Mary Louise Canter “Mary Lou”
Mary Louise Canter, 75 of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022 at Calvert Memorial Health Center in Prince Frederick, MD with her family at her side. She was born on April 7, 1947 in Upper Marlboro, MD to the late Albert Leroy Canter and Marion Regina Richards Canter. She was raised in Upper Marlboro where she attended Catholic Schools, lived in Baden for many years, and later relocated to St. Mary’s County where she resided for more than 30 years.
Bay Net
Foundation 4 Heroes Is Giving Away An Awesome Christmas Gift
CALIFORNIA, Md. – This Christmas, the Foundation 4 Heroes is looking to donate an awesome gift to a special child. Imagine cruising the sidewalks in style in this luxurious, battery-operated, environmentally-friendly vehicle. The vehicle comes with everything you need to complete your very own children’s electric car and will...
Bay Net
SMECO Employees Raise $55,000 For The Center For Children
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) employees held a fund-raising event and donated $55,000 to the Center for Children. “Children are a vulnerable population and helping families establish safe and healthy homes is crucial to the well-being of the community and society as a whole. We selected the Center for Children as this year’s fundraising recipient because it provides a wide range of resources to support and nurture the protection of children locally,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director.
Bay Net
Community Invited To Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff invites the public to attend the Final Salute ceremony for Sheriff Tim Cameron on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Sheriff Cameron has faithfully and professionally served as St. Mary’s County Sheriff since he was first elected in 2006. Sheriff Cameron was elected to and served four consecutive terms in office – a feat no other predecessor accomplished in St. Mary’s County history.
Bay Net
Southern Middle School Food Drive Helps To End Hunger In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – Angela Cox is the Student Government advisor at Southern Middle School. Students who are a part of the Student Government at Southern recently led a food drive for End Hunger Calvert County. End Hunger Calvert County collects food and money to help the hungry in Calvert...
Bay Net
Winning Big Twice Is Just As Nice For Waldorf Player
WALDORF, Md. – Lottery luck strikes twice for Dimas Montoya of Charles County. He won $100,000 on a scratch-off in 2016 and $50,000 this month playing Powerball. Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years. Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win....
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Reward For Suspect Wanted In Waldorf Homicide
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting / homicide that occurred last month. On October 23, the victim, Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf, was a passenger inside a car in the...
Bay Net
Deputy McLean Awarded For DUI Enforcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to Deputy Ryan McLean for his recognition as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s top DUI arrest producer in 2021-2022. Deputy McLean was awarded this week at a ceremony held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Deputy McLean entered duty with the...
Bay Net
Calls For Gunshots Fired In Waldorf Being Investigated
WALDORF, Md. – On November 15 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Barksdale Avenue near Waddell Road for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, a witness indicated unknown suspects discharged a firearm from a white vehicle at their car while they were parking.
Bay Net
December Events At The Calvert Marine Museum
SOLOMONS, Md. – ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with Santa and the Otter mascot at our annual Solomons Christmas Walk. It’s a magical evening and a fun time to visit the museum after hours. Join us for our educational programs, designed to keep kids engaged while school is out! For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Bay Net
Calvert County Implements Cost Recovery Program For Emergency Transport
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it has accepted a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services (EMS) departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system. EMS transport billing enables fire,...
Bay Net
Football Coaches From LHS, SMR, GMHS, And PAX Talk Community Support On The BayNet’s Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On the second episode of Student Athlete Spotlight, Aaron Brady talks with high school football coaches Justin Cunningham from Leonardtown, Gary Wynn from St. Mary’s Ryken, Tyrone Bell from Great Mills, and Steve Crounse from Patuxent about what it is like to be a coach, expectations set for students, and what parents can do to support the team.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 10:50 pm, the suspect took a computer and related items from the California Walmart store without paying. Anyone with information...
