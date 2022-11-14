FEMA: Hurricane Ian disaster recovery centers reopen Monday in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disaster Recovery Centers for those impacted by Hurricane Ian will reopen on Monday, FEMA has announced.

Locations around the state temporarily closed last week due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole.

FEMA said that most centers will operate Monday though Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and remain closed on Sundays.

Here are locations in Northeast Florida:

PUTNAM COUNTY: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 117 Yelvington Road, East Palatka, FL 32131 Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Putnam County Fairgrounds, 117 Yelvington Road, East Palatka, FL 32131 Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. ST. JOHNS COUNTY: Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Dr., St. Augustine, FL 32092 Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

FEMA reminds residents that it is not necessary to visit a center to apply for assistance.

Survivors can go online, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The Helpline is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

FEMA said residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Nicole should do the following:

Contact your insurance company.

Take pictures of the damage.

Begin cleaning up.

Save receipts.

For response and recovery updates on Hurricane Nicole, click here.