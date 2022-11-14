HS boys’ hoops roundup: MSIT, CSI/McCown open with Bigger Than Basketball Showcase wins

Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
CHSFL playoffs: Business-like Moore Catholic looks to finally claim AA 1 crown
When Moore Catholic slipped past St. John the Baptist, 14-7, in the semifinals of the CHSFL AA 1 playoffs last week, there was hardly any celebrating by the Mavericks. That comes with the experience of knowing what’s in front of you, the coach said. Plus, the Mavericks learned from last season when they were pounded by Chaminade, 43-7, in the CHSFL AA 1 title game.
Youth sports roundup: S.I. Lions roar to national championship game; Soccer and hoops results and free-throw contest set for Sunday
The Staten Island Lions’ 14U team defeated the Nicetown Titans, 18-7, in the Eastern Region title game last weekend at Malcolm X Shabazz Stadium in Newark to advance to the Pop Warner National Championship Tournament in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 2. Kory Brown rushed for 100 yards, while Nick...
On her way to becoming Island’s all-time scoring leader, Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious signs with this Division-I college
You can add another milestone to Nicole Melious’ career checklist. In fact, Susan Wagner’s senior guard’s lengthy list of accomplishments reads more like a CVS receipt full of accolades. Now, the 5-foot-8 combo guard can check off a formal Division-I college commitment after inking a National Letter of Intent to La Salle University on Wednesday.
HS football: New Dorp-Susan Wagner clash highlights PSAL playoff openers this weekend
New Dorp must feel like comedian Rodney Dangerfield, who claimed he got no respect. Following a 9-1 overall record (the most wins in school history) and 6-1 league mark -- which included a 20-14 victory over Susan Wagner -- the Cougars wound up with the No. 9 seed and will have to visit the No. 8 seeded Falcons Saturday at 1 p.m. in a PSAL A Conference round-of-16 playoff encounter in Sea View.
College basketball: Wagner women win; CSI men and women lose
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Four members of Wagner College’s women’s basketball team had 11 points or more Wednesday night in a 72-60 non-conference win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Seahawks (2-2 overall) were led by Kem Nwabudu’s 19 points, 15 from Lina Loceniece, 14 from Alex Cowan (who...
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz
In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
HS girls’ soccer: Susan Wagner and Tottenville fall in PSAL AA semifinals
It was heartbreak for the Susan Wagner and Tottenville girls’ soccer teams in the PSAL AA semifinals Tuesday at Randall’s Island as the two Island teams saw their seasons come to an end. The No. 3 seeded Falcons suffered a 3-2 defeat to No. 2 Hunter, while the...
Tottenville resident Tom Cosgrove earns spot on San Diego Padres’ 40-man roster
Monsignor Farrell product Tom Cosgrove took his biggest step yet to making it on a Major League Baseball mound when the San Diego Padres added him to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, the Advance has learned. Cosgrove, a hard-throwing southpaw, put up solid numbers with a pair of Padres affiliates...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022: Leo Katz, Tottenville HS teacher, tennis coach, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. WW II Navy Veteran, Educator, Beloved Tennis Coach Leo Katz, a long time resident of Staten Island, a retired Tottenville high school teacher and tennis coach died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida at the age of 97. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York to Ben and Bertha Katz, he moved to Staten Island as an adult and retired to Florida in 1980. Leo was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. After the war he continued his education and received his teaching degree. He later obtained his Masters in Arts at Columbia University. He taught History at Tottenville High School retiring in 1980. He was also a beloved and respected tennis coach at the school. He was active in many tennis clubs, including the Tottenville Racquet Club, Burlington Tennis Club in Vermont and Crystal River Country Club in Florida to name a few. He was an active member of the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) . The USPTA granted him the title of Master. In 2019 he was awarded a certificate for being a member for 60 years. Read the full obit on SILive.
Wagner College Theatre’s Stage One to produce the NYC premiere of Matthew Puckett’s ‘Rebel Genius’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Wagner College Theatre’s Stage One will produce the NYC Premiere of Matthew Puckett’s “Rebel Genius,” opening Dec. 1 and Silive.com readers can redeem a 10% discount on tickets with promo code: SILive. “Rebel Genius” will be performed on Dec. 1, 2...
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Growing up in the Park Hill Apartments in Clifton was tough for Francesca Navarro. But it got even tougher when her father, a superintendent for the public housing development, died when she was only 13 years old. “Because my father was the superintendent of the building,...
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
NY snow forecast: 11 counties included in State of Emergency
Snow blanketed some areas of New York overnight and was not expected to let up Friday as a monster lake effect snowstorm impacted the western region of the state. New York City is not expected to be hit by the storm. On Thursday, with the National Weather Service predicting a...
Man, 19, expected to recover after fall from Staten Island apartment building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man who authorities believe jumped from a building in Silver Lake is expected to recover from his injuries, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 7:05 p.m. at an apartment building at 700 Victory Blvd., according...
Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx
Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
Karlus Trapp returns to Staten Island for two live gigs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh from the Sunshine State, Staten Island’s own Karlus Trapp returns to the Big Apple for select performances, including two at a pair of borough restaurants. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the talented musician will strum, sing and whistle at Don Cheech during Sunday brunch...
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
Friend of rap legend wins Emmys for doc
A Southeast Queens resident was honored for the work he put into an examination of the legacy and death of his friend, hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay. ABC 7’s documentary “Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case” won four Emmys at the New York iteration of the awards ceremony last month. Daryl Pringle, a native of Hollis, worked as a talent coordinator on the project, gathering those who knew the Run DMC musician, as he did, for interviews in the program.
How to watch both new and old seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ without ads
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new season of “Yellowstone” premiered this week, with a two-hour premiere on Paramount Network. And there’s a way to watch the hit television series without ads. The fifth season kicked off on Sunday, and the show will continue to air weekly at...
