HS boys’ hoops roundup: MSIT, CSI/McCown open with Bigger Than Basketball Showcase wins

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. WW II Navy Veteran, Educator, Beloved Tennis Coach Leo Katz, a long time resident of Staten Island, a retired Tottenville high school teacher and tennis coach died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida at the age of 97. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York to Ben and Bertha Katz, he moved to Staten Island as an adult and retired to Florida in 1980. Leo was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. After the war he continued his education and received his teaching degree. He later obtained his Masters in Arts at Columbia University. He taught History at Tottenville High School retiring in 1980. He was also a beloved and respected tennis coach at the school. He was active in many tennis clubs, including the Tottenville Racquet Club, Burlington Tennis Club in Vermont and Crystal River Country Club in Florida to name a few. He was an active member of the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) . The USPTA granted him the title of Master. In 2019 he was awarded a certificate for being a member for 60 years. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO