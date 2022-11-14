ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

HS boys’ hoops roundup: MSIT, CSI/McCown open with Bigger Than Basketball Showcase wins

By Charlie De Biase Jr.
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

On her way to becoming Island’s all-time scoring leader, Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious signs with this Division-I college

You can add another milestone to Nicole Melious’ career checklist. In fact, Susan Wagner’s senior guard’s lengthy list of accomplishments reads more like a CVS receipt full of accolades. Now, the 5-foot-8 combo guard can check off a formal Division-I college commitment after inking a National Letter of Intent to La Salle University on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Staten Island Advance

HS football: New Dorp-Susan Wagner clash highlights PSAL playoff openers this weekend

New Dorp must feel like comedian Rodney Dangerfield, who claimed he got no respect. Following a 9-1 overall record (the most wins in school history) and 6-1 league mark -- which included a 20-14 victory over Susan Wagner -- the Cougars wound up with the No. 9 seed and will have to visit the No. 8 seeded Falcons Saturday at 1 p.m. in a PSAL A Conference round-of-16 playoff encounter in Sea View.
NJ.com

The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz

In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022: Leo Katz, Tottenville HS teacher, tennis coach, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. WW II Navy Veteran, Educator, Beloved Tennis Coach Leo Katz, a long time resident of Staten Island, a retired Tottenville high school teacher and tennis coach died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida at the age of 97. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York to Ben and Bertha Katz, he moved to Staten Island as an adult and retired to Florida in 1980. Leo was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. After the war he continued his education and received his teaching degree. He later obtained his Masters in Arts at Columbia University. He taught History at Tottenville High School retiring in 1980. He was also a beloved and respected tennis coach at the school. He was active in many tennis clubs, including the Tottenville Racquet Club, Burlington Tennis Club in Vermont and Crystal River Country Club in Florida to name a few. He was an active member of the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) . The USPTA granted him the title of Master. In 2019 he was awarded a certificate for being a member for 60 years. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Complex

Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx

Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Friend of rap legend wins Emmys for doc

A Southeast Queens resident was honored for the work he put into an examination of the legacy and death of his friend, hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay. ABC 7’s documentary “Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case” won four Emmys at the New York iteration of the awards ceremony last month. Daryl Pringle, a native of Hollis, worked as a talent coordinator on the project, gathering those who knew the Run DMC musician, as he did, for interviews in the program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy