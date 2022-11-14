The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.

