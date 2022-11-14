ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Sanitation worker shot and killed in Pa. neighborhood

A sanitation worker was shot multiple times and killed while on the job Friday morning. According to 6ABC, the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia at the 3300 block of Rowland Street near Tudor Street. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed a man in a COVID-19...
PennLive.com

Sanitation worker killed after shooting near Pa. high school

A sanitation worker is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in a Philadelphia neighborhood, according to 6ABC. The shooting occurred just down the street from Lincoln High School’s campus after 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Rowland Street, where, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, a man wearing a COVID-19 mask approached the sanitation truck, causing it to stop.
Shore News Network

Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued

The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Shore News Network

Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Endangered Person Arias Flores. He was last seen on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:00 am inside the Philadelphia International Airport walking towards the baggage claim and Septa train platform. He is 5’9″, 150 lbs., brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Arias’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Philadelphia Police Department Airport Unit at 215-937-6927 or 911. The post Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
PennLive.com

Arsonist headed to prison for setting central Pa. home on fire with sleeping children inside

A man who admitted to setting two Lancaster County homes on fire earlier this year will have to serve at least 3.5 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. Maytown resident Alvin F. Chambers III set the same property on fire Jan. 4 and 5 in Lancaster City, while children slept inside, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Chambers entered an open guilty plea Sept. 2 on two counts of arson.
proclaimerscv.com

Man Shot His Ex-Girlfriend 10 Times in Philadelphia, Vigil Was Held On Monday Night

A well-known employee of Target store was shot 10 times which led to her tragic death by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia and a vigil was held last night to. Sahmya Garcia, 21 years old, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Nov.8 just before 8:00 a.m. at Broad and Ellsworth streets. During the investigation, it was found that she was shot 10 times by her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Burney, police authorities said.
