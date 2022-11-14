Read full article on original website
Philadelphia police car crashes, causing several streets to be blocked around scene
A police vehicle was involved in a crash in a Philadelphia neighborhood, according to 6ABC. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday at Wayne Avenue and West Rittenhouse Street where the police cruiser hit a no-turn-on-red sign at the intersection causing severe front-end damage, the news outlet reported. A second...
PennLive.com
Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police
A robbery and carjacking in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood ended with a crash.
Sanitation worker killed after shooting near Pa. high school
A sanitation worker is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in a Philadelphia neighborhood, according to 6ABC. The shooting occurred just down the street from Lincoln High School’s campus after 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Rowland Street, where, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, a man wearing a COVID-19 mask approached the sanitation truck, causing it to stop.
fox29.com
Police: Man moving boxes from office carjacked at gunpoint in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are working to identify two suspects who stole a man's car in North Philadelphia earlier this week. According to authorities, the incident happened Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of N Hancock Street. Police say a man, 32, was moving boxes from his...
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 15, driven to hospital after shooting in North Philadelphia parking lot
DOVER, De. - Authorities say a teenager showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in a North Philadelphia parking lot. The 15-year-old victim was driven to a Nazare Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police. Investigators believe the...
Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found after vehicle fire extinguished in North Philadelphia
Firefighters made a gruesome discovery after putting out a blaze that consumed two vehicles in North Philadelphia.
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers...
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued
The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
West Philly shooting victim dies after being found inside SUV
Officers found the victim sitting in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon. He had been shot once in the face and twice in the chest.
Robber grabs cash register through McDonald's drive-thru window in North Philadelphia
The suspect demanded money from an employee, and then pulled out the entire cash register.
Man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, NJ cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after police say he shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of Turnersville, is accused of shooting the victim in the parking lot of the...
Pedestrian struck by Greyhound bus in Camden, NJ
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a Greyhound bus in Camden, New Jersey.
Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Endangered Person Arias Flores. He was last seen on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:00 am inside the Philadelphia International Airport walking towards the baggage claim and Septa train platform. He is 5’9″, 150 lbs., brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Arias’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Philadelphia Police Department Airport Unit at 215-937-6927 or 911. The post Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arsonist headed to prison for setting central Pa. home on fire with sleeping children inside
A man who admitted to setting two Lancaster County homes on fire earlier this year will have to serve at least 3.5 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. Maytown resident Alvin F. Chambers III set the same property on fire Jan. 4 and 5 in Lancaster City, while children slept inside, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Chambers entered an open guilty plea Sept. 2 on two counts of arson.
proclaimerscv.com
Man Shot His Ex-Girlfriend 10 Times in Philadelphia, Vigil Was Held On Monday Night
A well-known employee of Target store was shot 10 times which led to her tragic death by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia and a vigil was held last night to. Sahmya Garcia, 21 years old, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Nov.8 just before 8:00 a.m. at Broad and Ellsworth streets. During the investigation, it was found that she was shot 10 times by her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Burney, police authorities said.
