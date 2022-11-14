Read full article on original website
Related
The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0