ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Taylor Swift ‘Makes The Whole Place Shimmer’ in Sparkling Polo Dress & Metallic Platforms Onstage at MTV EMAs 2022

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgE6G_0jADC9PD00

Taylor Swift attended the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and, just like in her new viral song “Bejeweled”, she made the whole place shimmer.

The “Midnights” musician attended the musical event on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She accepted the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards throughout the night. After making an entrance on the red carpet, she made a quick change for the award show from one jeweled look to the next.

For her second look, Swift donned a silver sequin minidress from David Koma. The sparkling dress featured a polo neckline with pops of black detailing. She kept on the same accessories from her first look, including ear cuffs and several dazzling rings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrUkZ_0jADC9PD00
Swift accepts the Best Video Award during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 in Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter added height to her look with a pair of towering platforms. She wore silver Jimmy Choo Gaia platform sandals. Her metallic heels featured a double strap across the toes as well as an ankle strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiBwH_0jADC9PD00
Swift is seen backstage with the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 in Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnsf9_0jADC9PD00
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images for MTV

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, she goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

The annual MTV EMAs celebrates the best music of the year and the biggest artists from around the world. This year’s event is hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi with performances from artists like David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, and Lewis Capaldi. Along with Swift, stars like Jack Harlow and Harry Styles are nominated for multiple awards tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Footwear News

Mother of the Bride Marla Maples Poses in Purple Dress & Hidden Heels at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Marla Maples appeared in elegant style at Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Saturday. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Maples wore a lavender gown by Elie Saab. The top of the garment had a streamlined corset with a thick strap that ran down her back and created a floor-length sash, while the bottom had a long, flowing skirt.
PALM BEACH, FL
SheKnows

Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either).  Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Looks Ethereal in Sparkling Couture Elie Saab Wedding Dress With Michael Boulos for Marriage at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump followed the tradition and wore a white dress for her wedding to Michael Boulos this weekend. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump wore a voluminous white gown by Elie Saab. Her couture ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a curved neckline, cinched at the waist with a matching band. The flared skirt featured a lightly frayed raw hem, covered in intricate vertical crystals and embroidery. Small diamond drop earrings, as well as her wedding ring, finished Trump’s ensemble.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Footwear News

169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy