Taylor Swift ‘Makes The Whole Place Shimmer’ in Sparkling Polo Dress & Metallic Platforms Onstage at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift attended the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and, just like in her new viral song “Bejeweled”, she made the whole place shimmer.

The “Midnights” musician attended the musical event on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She accepted the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards throughout the night. After making an entrance on the red carpet, she made a quick change for the award show from one jeweled look to the next.

For her second look, Swift donned a silver sequin minidress from David Koma. The sparkling dress featured a polo neckline with pops of black detailing. She kept on the same accessories from her first look, including ear cuffs and several dazzling rings.

Swift accepts the Best Video Award during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 in Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter added height to her look with a pair of towering platforms. She wore silver Jimmy Choo Gaia platform sandals. Her metallic heels featured a double strap across the toes as well as an ankle strap.

Swift is seen backstage with the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 in Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV

Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images for MTV

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, she goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

The annual MTV EMAs celebrates the best music of the year and the biggest artists from around the world. This year’s event is hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi with performances from artists like David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, and Lewis Capaldi. Along with Swift, stars like Jack Harlow and Harry Styles are nominated for multiple awards tonight.