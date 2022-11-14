Read full article on original website
Ralphie and the gang, now adults, are back for more fun in 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
Dust off your Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, haul out any “major awards” you might have in storage and be sure to dress in something that doesn’t resemble “a deranged Easter bunny.” Thirty-nine years after the movie “A Christmas Story” first won the hearts of holiday movie fans, Warner Bros....
'A Christmas Story' Actor Reportedly Wants to Buy the Iconic Movie House That Just Hit the Market
The iconic A Christmas Story house in Cleveland, Ohio, might be scooped up by the actors who starred the classic film. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 movie, told TMZ that he and other cast members are interested in purchasing the property — though, he did not identify which co-stars.
'A Christmas Story' Bully Zack Ward Knows You Still 'Love to Hate Him'
Zack Ward spoke with Newsweek about 'A Christmas Story' and the upcoming sequel, and how playing the neighborhood bully Scut Farkus has impacted his life.
How to watch A Christmas Story Christmas
A Christmas Story Christmas is the long-awaited sequel to the 1983 holiday classic. Here's how to watch it.
thepioneerwoman.com
See Photos of 'A Christmas Story' Original Cast Then and Now
It's pretty hard to believe that A Christmas Story wasn't initially a knockout success. (These days, this classic Christmas movie literally plays on TV every holiday season 😂.) Still more unbelievable is that it's been nearly 40 years since the adorable Ralphie Parker first stole our hearts. Yes, you read that right: your favorite '80s movies are officially four decades old. You may wonder what Ralphie has been up to since his mission to obtain the coveted Red Rider 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Well, fans are about to find out: the beloved movie's sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is being released on HBO Max on November 17!
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Shoots Your Eye Out With Nostalgia
Christmas, perhaps more than any other holiday, is a time that has the word “nostalgia” practically baked into its framework. We find comfort in the rituals passed down to us from family and friends when we were young, and then take joy in creating new ones when we’re older. For some of us, even a slight chill in the air is enough to conjure those memories. It’s why some people are so keen on celebrating Christmas the minute November 1 rolls around. Who can resist a free, two-month pass to bask in the warm glow of the past?A Christmas Story...
A Look Back At Some of TV's Beloved Animated Christmas Classics
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (CBS, 1965): Directed by Bill Melendez. Written by Charles Schulz:. Young voice-over talent Peter Robbins made his indelible mark as Charlie Brown in this poignant holiday classic that spawned a series of similar specials for every holiday. Here, Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas and the perfect tree. While directing a school play, he ultimately finds both, though not before our young low-achiever is confronted by a number of obstacles. None the least of these conflicts is presented by his own dog Snoopy’s obsession with winning first prize in a local decorations competition, or by his mean-spirited peers who mock his choice of a tiny sickly tree.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Review: Another Forgettable Entry in the Holiday Sequel Annals
When Bob Clark’s “A Christmas Story” hit theaters the week before Thanksgiving 1983, no one could have foreseen the cultural impact the family comedy would have on the holiday film canon. A modest box office showing (it took in $2 million its first week and failed to crack $20 million during its full run), mixed reviews, and some awards attention from Canada’s Genie Awards added up to a hazy picture of a film that was good enough but hardly a game-changer. Later, of course, came the television airings, landing the film in near-constant rotation during the holiday season and turning it into an unexpected holiday favorite. Familiarity, it seems, didn’t breed contempt when it came to this TNT and TBS staple; it only inspired outright adoration.
