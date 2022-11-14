ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison LeCroy Says Austen Kroll Should Date Ciara Miller

By JLP
 4 days ago
Now that Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll is officially done with Olivia Flowers , Madison LeCroy is speaking out, sharing who she thinks he should be dating now.

“I mean, honestly, I met Ciara [Miller] this weekend and I am like, after meeting her, she’s such a cool girl and so beautiful,” she said. Clearly, it took no time for Madison to voice her opinions and share with the world that she’s 100 percent team Ciara.

“I was like, ‘Wow, he really messed up,’ Like she’s perfect in my opinion,” Madison said to Us Weekly at BravoCon. “So maybe he should revisit that, but I think that she’s too smart.”

To summarize, Austen had a fling with Ciara in Vermont while filming Winter House . There were some hookups, double dates, and intense feelings involved on Ciara’s part. Before this, Austen and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House also shared some secret smooches and hookups, making for an even more awkward weekend when Austen came to visit Lindsay for her birthday in the summer.

Of course, the girls were basically fighting over Austen . Where he’s going to sleep and who he likes more. It was pretty weird behavior, to say the least. Especially because it resulted in a MAJOR house fight fracturing the dynamic between the house.

Austen is not safe here, though. He was playing both sides. Kissing Lindsay in secret, knowing Ciara would be hurt by this. Just messy. During that time, Craig Conover shared that he was “really disappointed” in Austen . “I don’t watch the shows, just for my own sanity, but when I found out that Austen was kissing Lindsay after kissing Ciara, I was just like, ‘Dude, that’s literally everything Lindsay wanted to happen.’ He just crushed Ciara. … I was just really disappointed in him.”

Well, what I can say is that I’m with Madison here. Obviously, I don’t know Ciara personally, but from what I see on the show, she seems super cool. Austen had the chance to really make things right, and he, of course… fumbled the bag. Maybe Ciara is too smart for him, as I hope she NEVER goes down that journey again.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MADISON SAYING CIARA IS TOO SMART FOR AUSTEN? SHOULD CIARA AND AUSTEN GET BACK TOGETHER?

