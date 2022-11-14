ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Recruitment fair this week at Binghamton High School

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMpGe_0jADAXKa00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton City School District’s Personnel Office is hosting a recruitment fair on Thursday, November 17th.

The event will run from 1:30 to 5 p.m. in the Binghamton High School Main Lobby.

According to the District, it is actively seeking to fill several positions including substitutes, teaching assistants, and aides.

The District is also looking to fill three positions to support the new Street Addiction program that was recently announced in conjunction with the City of Binghamton.

Street Addiction in Binghamton

Ideal candidates for those roles will have professional and/or educational background in social work or human development, and experience working with at-risk children and families.

For more information on employment opportunities, you can visit binghamtonschools.org/page/employment-opportunities .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy