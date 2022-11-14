ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
Angelo State ROTC to hold annual veterans vigil Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will commemorate Veterans Day and honor military veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil. The vigil is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N.
Richard Mayer named 2022 R.A.M. Veteran of the Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022 Remembering Angelo's Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year during ASU's annual Veterans Day Luncheon Nov. 11 in the Houston Harte University Center. A West Texas native,...
Veterans of Foreign Wars connects San Angelo residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. But to those who served, November 11 has a deeper meaning. “Veterans Day is one of those days that we recollect on on what our service means to us, what it means to other people, and how we can connect with those those other people to the whole,” US Army Sergeant (Ret.) John Wojtkun said.
Holiday pottery sale celebrates San Angelo art

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, now is a popular time to search for unique gifts for family and friends. From Dec. 15-17 at the Concho Clay Studio in San Angelo, a holiday pottery fundraiser and silent auction are taking place to encourage and support the local clay community.
Veterans Day freebies and deals for West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Some restaurants and businesses in the Concho Valley and the Big Country are looking to take off some of the stress from inflation, especially those who've made a sacrifice to serve in the United States military. Most places will require military ID, proof of service or...
