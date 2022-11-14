Read full article on original website
Angelo State bass anglers qualify for national tournament
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An Angelo State University's Bass Anglers Club two-student team qualified for the 2023 MLF College Fishing National Championship next summer at a location to be announced at a later date. ASU's Ty Smoot of Poteet and Robert Vance of San Angelo qualified by placing in...
Angelo State's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble to host annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Classical music was first introduced in the mid-1700s and it is still prevalent in performance today. At 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Eldon Black Recital Hall, the Angelo State University Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will be playing an array of classical pieces as part of its free annual fall concert.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
Angelo State Percussion Ensemble to perform annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in ASU's Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. According to an...
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
Resources available in West Texas for reducing the number of veteran suicides
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season may be a time many people anticipate to spend with loved ones. But, for some veterans and active service members, the holidays can be a difficult time. “During the holidays, those feelings of depression, anxiety and loneliness, stuff like that seem to...
Free haircuts, hygiene kits, clothes and more available to San Angelo's homeless community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Approximately 150-200 people in San Angelo are currently part of the homeless population. With these numbers in mind, the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is hosting its monthly 'Homeless Navigation Day' event to offer services and supplies to those who might need them. The event...
Angelo State ROTC to hold annual veterans vigil Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will commemorate Veterans Day and honor military veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil. The vigil is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N.
Richard Mayer named 2022 R.A.M. Veteran of the Year
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022 Remembering Angelo's Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year during ASU's annual Veterans Day Luncheon Nov. 11 in the Houston Harte University Center. A West Texas native,...
Veterans of Foreign Wars connects San Angelo residents
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. But to those who served, November 11 has a deeper meaning. “Veterans Day is one of those days that we recollect on on what our service means to us, what it means to other people, and how we can connect with those those other people to the whole,” US Army Sergeant (Ret.) John Wojtkun said.
All Veterans Council of Tom Green County to host 19th annual Thanksgiving Veterans Dinner
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season is in full swing and preparations are being made for the 19th Annual Thanksgiving Veterans Dinner, hosted by the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Veterans of Foreign...
'Taste of Le Coterie' offers turkey, brisket drive-thru dinners Nov. 13
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many households are preparing with classic holiday dishes such as turkey, mashed potatoes and corn. Often, the holiday season is a time to serve others and the Le Coterie Society of San Angelo is doing just that. From noon...
Holiday pottery sale celebrates San Angelo art
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, now is a popular time to search for unique gifts for family and friends. From Dec. 15-17 at the Concho Clay Studio in San Angelo, a holiday pottery fundraiser and silent auction are taking place to encourage and support the local clay community.
Angelo State's Chamber Orchestra presents 'Four Seasons' in one weekend
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Chamber Orchestra will present a free, public concert of classical music from the baroque period at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Irving St. The chamber orchestra, made up primarily of string instruments, will accompany Dr. Fagner Rocha of...
Into the Warmth program activates for expected freezing temperatures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For anyone in San Angelo seeking shelter in the predicted freezing conditions, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition is initiating the "Into the Warmth Program" for Friday, Nov. 11. The program provides shelter to individuals and families when the nighttime wind chill temperature is predicted...
Veterans Day freebies and deals for West Texas
TEXAS, USA — Some restaurants and businesses in the Concho Valley and the Big Country are looking to take off some of the stress from inflation, especially those who've made a sacrifice to serve in the United States military. Most places will require military ID, proof of service or...
Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony honors those who served
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day first began in the early 1900s after World War I to honor those who served. This annual holiday has been recognized for more than 100 years and in San Angelo, numerous events were put in place to honor the special day.
Town hall meeting asks for public input regarding police chief position in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo City Council's Charter Review Committee is looking at potential options for the May 2023 ballot regarding the police chief position through a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 72 W. College Ave. The City is considering three options:. 1....
Angelo State receives $1M gift for Dept. of English and Modern Languages
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University received a $1 million gift Monday from Dallas-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, G. Brint Ryan, to establish a permanent endowment for ASU's Department of English and Modern Languages. In recognition of the gift, the department has been renamed the Natalie Zan Ryan Department...
Veterans Day city closings and commemorative ceremonies
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Observed each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The public is invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Avenue N. Most City offices will...
