Charlottesville, VA

Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Manhunt for two-time ‘Student of the Year’ University of Virginia shooting suspect continues

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A manhunt is underway at the University of Virginia (UVA), where the school is currently on lockdown in response to a deadly shooting that occurred on its Charlottesville campus Sunday night.

Three people were killed and two more were taken to the hospital with injuries after the tragic shooting occurred near the heart of campus, on Culbreth Road, just before 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Manhunt underway: Three dead, 2 hurt after shooting on University of Virginia campus

Who is Christopher Darnell Jones?

Jones is currently enrolled as a student at UVA, where he was a member of the football team in 2018. The 5-foot-9-inch, 195-pound man is from Petersburg, where he played linebacker and running back at Petersburg High School for his senior year. He also has ties to Henrico County, where he spent his first three years of high school at Varina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9KYI_0jAD8N8j00
Christopher Darnell Jones (Courtesy: University of Virginia Police)

In high school, Jones had success in academics, earning ‘Student of the Year’ twice at Varina. He also earned honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and second-team accolades as a sophomore and junior. Jones was a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, president of Key Club and president of Jobs for Virginia Grads Program.

Jones has three siblings.

Jones was the only suspect identified in the deadly Sunday night shooting. The University of Virginia campus remains on lockdown almost 12 hours after the shooting, with students sheltering in place across school grounds.

Classes at the university were canceled Monday, and Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools were closed “out of an abundance of caution” as the manhunt continued.

The University of Virginia Police Department is advising the public to call 911, and not approach if you see Jones. He was last known to be wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, and police said he may be driving a black SUV with the Virginia license plate number TWX-3580.

