Jays Headed to State Semifinals After Five Set Win Over Bruins
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team had to battle for all five sets on Thursday night at the Event Center as the Blue Jays defeated Fargo South 3-2. Set scores were 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 21-25, and 15-8. It all came down to set five in a back-and-forth battle as the Blue Jays fell behind early in the fifth set. Fargo South turned to its senior to push them to an 8-5 advantage, forcing a Jamestown timeout. After the timeout, the Blue Jays went on a 10-0 run to take care of the Bruins and push themselves into the Class A state semifinals.
Hi-Liners Place Five on All-State Football List
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner football placed five on the 11-A all state list after a 7-3 season and a state playoff appearance. Runningback Gavin Gerhardt and lineman Broden Muske were named first-team offensive players. Lineman Zach Sykor and defensive back Ethan Miller were first-team defensive choices. Aiden Jacobson was...
Blue Jay Volleyball Prepares For State Tournament Thursday
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School volleyball is headed back to the state tournament after qualifying for state with a sweep of Legacy last Friday. The Blue Jays, who finished the year as the #3 team in the state, fell to #1 Century in five sets in the West Region Championship. Jamestown, 31-6 on the year, opens up the state tournament at 7 PM on Thursday at the Events Center in Bismarck against Fargo South.
Jimmies Get Big Victory, Knock Off #7 Dakota Wesleyan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s basketball picked up a key victory in the early season on Wednesday night as the Jimmies outlasted #7 Dakota Wesleyan in a 71-64 win. The first half was tightly contested with Hannah DeMars and Jada Campbell leading the charge...
Viking Womens Basketball Back in Action Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The VCSU Viking women’s basketball team back in action against Dakota State as part of a classic at Presentation College. Over the next two days, the Vikings will play two conference opponents in non-conference games as part of their preseason. They will play Presentation College Saturday.
Jimmies Crack Top-5, Host Dakota Wesleyan Tonight
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown men’s basketball team has moved up four spots from #9 to #5 in the latest NAIA basketball poll. The Jimmies, off to a 3-0 start on the year, are averaging more than 100 points per game this season and are shooting at a 57% clip from the field. Jamestown opens up conference play tonight, November 16th, against Dakota Wesleyan.
No. 5 Jimmies Suffer First Loss Versus DWU
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 UJ men’s basketball team got off to a fast start at home on Wednesday night but cooled off quickly as Dakota Wesleyan defeated Jamestown 80-68 at Newman Arena. The Jimmies were cooking early, jumping out to a 12-2 lead before the Tigers’...
Viking Mens Basketball Heads to Iowa
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Viking mens basketball team will travel to Forest City, IA for their next set of non-conference games. Valley City State faces Iowa Wesleyan and William Woods at the Waldorf Classic Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Iowa Wesleyan is a conference opponent in football, but they are...
Lining up another shot
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan icon is lining up another shot at business. The Silver Dollar Bar is applying for a new liquor license. The bar was forced to shut down in June 2021 after its liquor license was not renewed by the Mandan City Commission. Among the reasons...
Essentia Health Valley City Welcomes Family Medicine Specialist
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Essentia) – Sarah Hansen, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic. “I chose Essentia Health because it felt like I was at home,” she said. “I had such a great clinical...
A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store
BISMARCK, N.D. – You never know what you’ll find in an antique store. One Nashville woman’s big find took her on a trip down memory lane, and back to her hometown of Bismarck, N.D. The good news: Jennifer Kocher says a simple piece of pottery might also...
Semi collides with overhead support near Jamestown
At the overhead of the interchange at exit 272, the driver, a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN, traveled south through the guard rail and continued east.
NDWS Getting Ready For Their 86th Annual Show
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS) held there annual meeting and foundation meeting November 16th in the Valley City Eagles Club. NDWS Manager Brandee Moore talked about a few changes underway inside the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center. She said other changes are...
Stuck Mandan teen gets help from good Samaritans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Mandan teen is considering herself a lucky resident of North Dakota after getting stuck in her car Monday, but community members came to her rescue. After being stuck on the side of River Road for around an hour, Alanah Talarico was approached by multiple good...
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
Bismarck kayaker braves cold, hits the river over the weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not even a foot of snow and temperatures in the teens could keep one Bismarck man off the river. Nyk Edinger spent about 90 minutes on the Missouri River Sunday afternoon. He said it was the perfect way to relax after shoveling snow. Edinger said the...
Ruling Prevents Man from Doing Business in Stutsman County, State
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service, in its Nov. 9 ruling. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to...
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
