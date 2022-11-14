BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team had to battle for all five sets on Thursday night at the Event Center as the Blue Jays defeated Fargo South 3-2. Set scores were 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 21-25, and 15-8. It all came down to set five in a back-and-forth battle as the Blue Jays fell behind early in the fifth set. Fargo South turned to its senior to push them to an 8-5 advantage, forcing a Jamestown timeout. After the timeout, the Blue Jays went on a 10-0 run to take care of the Bruins and push themselves into the Class A state semifinals.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO