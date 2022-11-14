Read full article on original website
Related
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions
And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Foodie Restaurant
We are the undisputed champions of food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question that. We love to hear about the Garden State's best, and when foodies are crowning a restaurant, we all want to hear more. New Jersey is home to some of the most...
Good News! New Jersey Ranks as 5th Healthiest State in America
First, let me say if you are considering doing anything that affects your health consult your physician first to see how they stand on any lifestyle changes. For me being healthy means a few things. Getting good sleep, eating healthy food, and getting exercise. Sleep has always been a tough challenge because of the weird hours we keep, but sleep is a key factor so before your think being healthy is going out and buying a weight bench, just focus on getting a good night's rest and the rest will fall into place. So set up a schedule and get the rest you need to keep your body and mind at 100%.
Study Says New Jersey Is Not Nearly As Smart As We Think
We wake up each and every morning in the Garden State, and one thing we feel confident about is that we're a pretty smart bunch. It turns out that a recent report does not back us in that belief. There are so many difficult things the average New Jersey resident...
Congratulations, You May Live In The Most Rat Infested City In New Jersey
There's nothing quite as unsettling as going to take out your garbage can and seeing two small eyes staring back at you. Even more so when those two eyes are inside your house, and you don't own any pets. Like it or not, rats are everywhere; cities, parks, subway terminals,...
Friday NJ weather: Breezy and cold, snow/rain showers possible
You may find yourself reaching for a heavy coat, hat, and gloves this weekend. Yes, that's the kind of chill we're expecting. The temperatures in the forecast would be totally typical in the dead of winter, in late January. But here in mid-November, we are going to run 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the next four days (at least).
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
Should New Jersey Highways Go Underground? It’s Worked In Other Cities Already
If you take a bird's eye view of New Jersey, what do you think you would see?. Obviously, you would spot trees, the coast, bodies of water, traffic and roadways. Did you know that when you combine the Garden State Parkway, the Turnpike, Route 80 and Route 287, that is nearly 650 miles of paved roadway hogging up New Jersey's surface?
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay
New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
Holiday burglaries spike more in NJ than any other state, study says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach
We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
NJ weather: The calendar says November, the forecast January-ish
New Jersey's big weather headline over the next several days is very clear: Unseasonably cold temperatures. Thursday is also the first of five days in a row that New Jersey will fall into the "breezy" category, adding an extra bite to the cold air. Meanwhile, residents of western New York...
The 10 deadliest stretches of road in New Jersey, according to new report
Over the course of three years, nearly 1,600 crashes on New Jersey's roads resulted in at least one fatality. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MoneyGeek has come up with a list of the deadliest stretches of road in the Garden State from 2018 through 2020, ranked by their count of fatal crashes.
Study Reveals Fattest And Most Fit States, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks
We love our food here in Jersey. Why wouldn’t we? We are the land of carbs with the best pizza in America. I’m not just saying that, we were crowned as having the best pizza in the U.S.A. It's easy to pack on the pounds here when your nonna yells “Mangia!” at every Sunday dinner. So how are we really doing in New Jersey weightwise?
Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey
Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better. According...
Cheaper to eat out! 8 recommendations for Thanksgiving restaurants in NJ
It's getting more and more expensive to give thanks this year. Prices are up 12% higher than they were a year ago. According to a survey by Personal Capital, 1 in 4 Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving as inflation hits the holidays. If you don't want to go to that extreme, it may actually be cheaper to eat out this Thanksgiving.
Murphy backs NJ Black girl cops were called on for spraying lanternflies
Gov. Phil Murphy has offered his support to a 9-year-old girl whose neighbor called the police as she sprayed a sidewalk for spotted lanternflies after audio and video of the incident were released. The girl's mother, Monique Joseph, went before the Caldwell town council on Nov. 1 and described Gordon...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0