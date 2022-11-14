ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
Good News! New Jersey Ranks as 5th Healthiest State in America

First, let me say if you are considering doing anything that affects your health consult your physician first to see how they stand on any lifestyle changes. For me being healthy means a few things. Getting good sleep, eating healthy food, and getting exercise. Sleep has always been a tough challenge because of the weird hours we keep, but sleep is a key factor so before your think being healthy is going out and buying a weight bench, just focus on getting a good night's rest and the rest will fall into place. So set up a schedule and get the rest you need to keep your body and mind at 100%.
Friday NJ weather: Breezy and cold, snow/rain showers possible

You may find yourself reaching for a heavy coat, hat, and gloves this weekend. Yes, that's the kind of chill we're expecting. The temperatures in the forecast would be totally typical in the dead of winter, in late January. But here in mid-November, we are going to run 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the next four days (at least).
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach

We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

