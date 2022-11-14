Read full article on original website
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
scttx.com
Shelby County Courthouse Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule (Updated)
November 18, 2022 - The Shelby County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving and will return to normal hours on Monday, November 28. The County wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
Documents: Joaquin man killed woman as part 'sacrifice,' cut off her toes, fingers and ears
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Documents show an East Texas man charged with murder for a woman's death in Shelby County Sunday afternoon killed her as a part of a sacrifice. His mother also told investigators he was satanic. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was arrested Sunday in connection with...
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Hosting Blood Drive on Nov. 19
Limited Time Offer - Get a Free Turkey or Ham Gift Card. November 17, 2022 - The Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9am until 2pm with a limited time offer. Giving Blood is a super simple way to make a Big Difference!
scttx.com
Angel Tree at Noble Children's Services
November 16, 2022 - The Angel Tree is up and ready at Noble Children’s Services! Please stop by our Center office and select an angel from the tree to sponsor this year. Unwrapped gifts needed by November 28th. You may also sponsor a child by making a monetary donation - suggested minimum of $50 per child. Feel free to contact us at 936-598-6468 or stop by 1306 Louisiana Street, Center, Texas.
KTBS
Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
scttx.com
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 23 Agenda
November 18, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 23nd day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
KTBS
Shooting in Converse under investigation
CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
KLTV
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
Natchitoches Times
INMATE IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH DETENTION CENTER DIES FOLLOWING SUDDEN MEDICAL EVENT
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Mr. Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported Nov. 10 to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain.
Joaquin man arrested in homicide investigation allegedly killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic material. Discretion is advised. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Joaquin man who was arrested last week in a homicide investigation reportedly told his mother he “sacrificed” her, according to a warrant. Ethan Myers, 26, was arrested after deputies responded to the scene at the County Road 3635 residence […]
KLTV
Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
Longview Fire Department responds to 3 house fires in one day
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, the Longview Fire Department responded to three separate residential structure fires on Della Lane, East Melton Street and Ealine Street. Around 9:30 a.m. LFD responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of East Melton Street. When fire department crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from […]
ktalnews.com
Missing Benton teen found safe
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
lightandchampion.com
The Sabine County prankster was the best
Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
scttx.com
PWPS November Meeting; Challenge “Perspective”
November 18, 2022 - The PWPS will be holding their regular monthly meeting Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 211 Cora St., Center, Tx. from 9a. - 12pm. Visitors are always welcome to attend. There will be a workshop of Post Processing your photographs and the November Challenge will be "Perspective".
scttx.com
City of Joaquin Governing Body Notice of Special Meeting, Nov. 22 Agenda
November 18, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
