Joaquin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KLTV

Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Hosting Blood Drive on Nov. 19

Limited Time Offer - Get a Free Turkey or Ham Gift Card. November 17, 2022 - The Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9am until 2pm with a limited time offer. Giving Blood is a super simple way to make a Big Difference!
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Angel Tree at Noble Children's Services

November 16, 2022 - The Angel Tree is up and ready at Noble Children’s Services! Please stop by our Center office and select an angel from the tree to sponsor this year. Unwrapped gifts needed by November 28th. You may also sponsor a child by making a monetary donation - suggested minimum of $50 per child. Feel free to contact us at 936-598-6468 or stop by 1306 Louisiana Street, Center, Texas.
CENTER, TX
KTBS

Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 23 Agenda

November 18, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 23nd day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Shooting in Converse under investigation

CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
CONVERSE, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Joaquin man arrested in homicide investigation allegedly killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic material. Discretion is advised. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Joaquin man who was arrested last week in a homicide investigation reportedly told his mother he “sacrificed” her, according to a warrant. Ethan Myers, 26, was arrested after deputies responded to the scene at the County Road 3635 residence […]
JOAQUIN, TX
KLTV

Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Fire Department responds to 3 house fires in one day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, the Longview Fire Department responded to three separate residential structure fires on Della Lane, East Melton Street and Ealine Street. Around 9:30 a.m. LFD responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of East Melton Street. When fire department crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Missing Benton teen found safe

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
BENTON, LA
lightandchampion.com

The Sabine County prankster was the best

Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

PWPS November Meeting; Challenge “Perspective”

November 18, 2022 - The PWPS will be holding their regular monthly meeting Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 211 Cora St., Center, Tx. from 9a. - 12pm. Visitors are always welcome to attend. There will be a workshop of Post Processing your photographs and the November Challenge will be "Perspective".
CENTER, TX

