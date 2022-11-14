Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Poarch Creek of Band Indians 50th Anniversary Thanksgiving Pow Wow
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In 1971, the first Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thanksgiving Pow Wow was created as a homecoming for its Tribal Members. The event become so popular that in the 1980′s, Poarch opened its doors to welcome all tribes, as well as the general public from near and far. The primary goal was to create an opportunity for everyone to experience the rich history and traditions of American Indians on Poarch’s original tribal reservation land.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope flips switch ushering in Christmas season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairhope. The City flipped the switch ushering in the holiday season. The sounds of the season -- attracted thousands of people for the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. “Oh wow – there are so many people. Lee:...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Annual Toy Store
For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us bring the joy of Christmas to our neighbors in need! The Christmas Toy Store will serve eligible low-income families and homeless residents living in Dumas Wesley’s transitional housing program, the Sybil Smith Family Village. The Annual Toy Store allows struggling parents an opportunity to purchase new toys and bikes for Christmas at a fraction of their retail value. This year, the Toy Store will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022, for pre-registered participants. Please consider supporting families in need by participating in one of the following ways:
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m. It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s Christmas tree lighting set for Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile will hold it’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday in Mardi Gras Park. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m., with Santa Claus arriving at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
Christmas at Harvest Church
Pastors Kevin and Adrienne Cooley joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to preview their Christmas events. - December 4th, December 11th, December 18th (9am and 11am services) - Christmas at Bienville, December 23rd (7pm) - Christmas Eve Candlelight: 5:30pm. - Online Service: Christmas Day 9:00am. Harvest Church. 1275 E I-65...
WALA-TV FOX10
Senior Bowl hosting 3rd Annual Turkey Bowl Classic and turkey giveaway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Senior Bowl is hosting its third annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mobile legend, two-time National Champion, All-American, and nine-year NFL veteran Mark Barron are coming together with efforts to donate 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in the Mobile community.
WALA-TV FOX10
Sunny, but still chilly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Brrr! The cold weather continues. At least for our Friday the sun has returned in full force. That sun should help things feel a little warmer than they are. We’ll have highs in the mid 50s in most areas. That’s once again well below the normal of 69 for this time of year.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dauphin Island secures $26 million in funding for restoration project
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Dauphin Island is getting more than $26 million for the restoration of the East End of the Island. And it’s something that has officials and residents excited. Mayor Jeff Collier says it’s a long time coming. “This is...
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire. This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.
WALA-TV FOX10
GoFundMe page set up for victim of Bayou La Batre hit-and-run
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Sokfeng Cheang is still in the hospital. Recovering from a broken shoulder, hip and thigh bone. This all started last week on Padgett Switch Road last near Mosteller Medical where Cheang was hit while walking to work. The driver kept going. It’s now a hit-and-run investigation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Common treatments for knee pain
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon, discusses a new survey and treatments for chronic knee pain. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints. In fact, approximately 46% of people will develop knee OA during their lifetime. According to a new survey of 500 U.S. adults who have been treated for chronic knee pain and/or OA of the knee, 100% of patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain, yet 97% still indicated that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury on Thursday indicted the former Prichard water board operations manager and her husband on charges related to misuse of utility funds and also charged a current employees. Nia Malika Bradley previously had been arrested earlier this year, and a judge found...
WALA-TV FOX10
Magnolia Springs firefighter suffers third-degree burns during building collapse
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Magnolia Springs firefighter is lucky to be alive after a roof collapsed on him Sunday night. He’s been in the hospital since being treated for burns. It’s something they train for but hope never happens. Video from the dash-cam onboard a Magnolia Springs...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspects break into several vehicles in Mobile during morning escapade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a series of break-ins early Wednesday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock you car doors. MCSO says there were around 10 to 12 break-ins in the Summer Woods community alone. Not all residents had something stolen, but the suspects...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne PD: 2 juveniles arrested in threat ‘hoax’ at Daphne Middle School
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested two Daphne Middle School students in connection to a threat made at the school Thursday morning, November 17, 2022. Police responded to Daphne Middle School after a note was found in the girls’ bathroom. According to investigators, the note threatened to “shoot up” the school at a specific time.
WALA-TV FOX10
A man has died after a shooting in Prichard on Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead after Prichard police responded to a call to USA Hospital regarding a gunshot victim, according to authorities. Police said they received the call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Detectives said the shooting happened behind...
