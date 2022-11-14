Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Tomlin Was VERY Close to Leaving Steelers for TV?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are as loyal to their head coaches as any team in the NFL. In fact, they're actually more loyal than any team in the NFL. But that only happens if both sides are as dedicated to each other. There's a rumor floating around the internet...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Cowboys Even Call on Suh? Jerry Jones Explains
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys never made a play on signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh - their disinterest being so deep that they never even made an inquiring phone call, team owner Jerry Jones has revealed. And why not?. "I like where we are with our big boys in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams vs. Saints Preview: Can LA Stop the Free Fall?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It's a matchup of two teams looking to stay relevant. L.A. is 3-6, in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Jefferson Says His Toe Is Fine — And He Talked To Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday
Justin Jefferson's toe is fine, folks. No need to worry. The Vikings' superstar receiver was listed as limited with a toe injury for the team's walkthrough session on Wednesday. That obviously turned some heads, considering Jefferson's importance to the Vikings, his recent career day against the Bills, and the NFC seeding implications of this Sunday's huge game against the Cowboys.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
NASHVILLE – Hours after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not prepared to discuss the possibility of team discipline. Vrabel addressed the incident Friday morning as part of his press conference to follow-up Thursday’s 27-17...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chase Claypool Practicing Patience with Bears Offense
Chase Claypool has made very little impact in his first two Bears games but then again it's hard to make an impact by standing on the sidelines. It's also tough when you're facing grabby defensive backs and there are officials looking the other way. With eight targets, three receptions and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raheem Morris Confident ‘This is the Week’ For Rams Turnaround
The Los Angeles Rams are coming upon a critical stretch, currently last in the NFC West at 3-6; the defending Super Bowl champions are at risk of not making it back into the playoffs. Does that translate into a sense of urgency for the Rams? If so, are the Rams...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Todd Downing Arrested Hours After Win
View the original article to see embedded media. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday morning, hours after the Tennessee Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. According to Nashville television station WSMV, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Taylor Heinicke vs. Carson Wentz? Coach Ron Rivera Reveals 3 Key Factors in Commanders QB ‘Controversy’
After comments last week many media members came into Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference hoping to gain some insight into the team's looming quarterback decision. Everyone wants to know: Will it be Taylor Heinicke, winner of three of the last four games? Or will it be Carson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Made Multiple Attempts to Add Players on Waivers in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West with a two-win lead over the Los Angeles Chargers but heading into their Sunday Night Football showdown in LA, general manager Brett Veach is leaving no stone unturned on the roster front. Less than a week after the Chargers waived...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Mock Trade: Nets Shake Things Up in Deal with Thunder
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling tremendously early in the 2022-23 season. At 6-9, they're on the outside looking in of the playoff picture and have experienced a ton of inconsistency. After firing Steve Nash as head coach and facing several other roadblocks, at some point the roster itself needs to...
Comments / 0