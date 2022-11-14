ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
HOUSTON, TX
Mike Tomlin Was VERY Close to Leaving Steelers for TV?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are as loyal to their head coaches as any team in the NFL. In fact, they're actually more loyal than any team in the NFL. But that only happens if both sides are as dedicated to each other. There's a rumor floating around the internet...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Did Cowboys Even Call on Suh? Jerry Jones Explains

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys never made a play on signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh - their disinterest being so deep that they never even made an inquiring phone call, team owner Jerry Jones has revealed. And why not?. "I like where we are with our big boys in...
DALLAS, TX
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame

In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB

It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
Rams vs. Saints Preview: Can LA Stop the Free Fall?

The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It's a matchup of two teams looking to stay relevant. L.A. is 3-6, in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Justin Jefferson Says His Toe Is Fine — And He Talked To Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday

Justin Jefferson's toe is fine, folks. No need to worry. The Vikings' superstar receiver was listed as limited with a toe injury for the team's walkthrough session on Wednesday. That obviously turned some heads, considering Jefferson's importance to the Vikings, his recent career day against the Bills, and the NFC seeding implications of this Sunday's huge game against the Cowboys.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest

NASHVILLE – Hours after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not prepared to discuss the possibility of team discipline. Vrabel addressed the incident Friday morning as part of his press conference to follow-up Thursday’s 27-17...
NASHVILLE, TN
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll

So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
Chase Claypool Practicing Patience with Bears Offense

Chase Claypool has made very little impact in his first two Bears games but then again it's hard to make an impact by standing on the sidelines. It's also tough when you're facing grabby defensive backs and there are officials looking the other way. With eight targets, three receptions and...
CHICAGO, IL
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Todd Downing Arrested Hours After Win

View the original article to see embedded media. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday morning, hours after the Tennessee Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. According to Nashville television station WSMV, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chiefs Made Multiple Attempts to Add Players on Waivers in Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West with a two-win lead over the Los Angeles Chargers but heading into their Sunday Night Football showdown in LA, general manager Brett Veach is leaving no stone unturned on the roster front. Less than a week after the Chargers waived...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBA Mock Trade: Nets Shake Things Up in Deal with Thunder

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling tremendously early in the 2022-23 season. At 6-9, they're on the outside looking in of the playoff picture and have experienced a ton of inconsistency. After firing Steve Nash as head coach and facing several other roadblocks, at some point the roster itself needs to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

